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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : marble/floors : vinyl

Kitchen Marble Backsplashes Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A feature moss wall, visible from the entry, covers one of the bathroom walls to bring the outdoors into the apartment. Chen imported the no-maintenance preserved moss system from Korea.
The bathroom sliding door is made of glass that frosts over for privacy with the push of a button. The frosted glass allows natural light to pass from the bathroom into the kitchen.