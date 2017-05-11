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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : marble/floors : porcelain tile

Kitchen Marble Backsplashes Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Encased in glazing, the residence welcomes an abundance of warm, natural light throughout.
Named after a local pioneering family, Moat's Corner is a contemporary residence located on 53 acres on Melbourne's Mornington Peninsula.