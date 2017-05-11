All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : marble/appliances : refrigerator

57 Kitchen Marble Backsplashes Refrigerator Design Photos And Ideas

A local cabinet shop custom-made the island, which includes a built-in dishwasher. One of Chris and Claude’s favorite additions to the house is the back pantry door, which once belonged to a ship. The designers had stored the little wooden door for years, waiting for the perfect opportunity to use it.
Hailey Stoner and Jeremie Patrick pictured with their dog in their new kitchen. The 1,800-square-foot house has four bedrooms, but the couple plan on waiting to renovate the other three.
The kitchen's central island is particularly luminous when sunlight pours down through the skylight.
Terrazzo Floor / Marble Backsplash Kitchen
An L-shaped skylight is the highlight of the kitchen, from which views of the garden and pool are visible.
The elegant eat-in kitchen is one of the highlights of the renovation. It features a center island clad in Carrara marble, sleek custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances from Fisher & Paykel. There is also a skylight which floods the space with natural light.
The main level features a bold blue kitchen illuminated by skylights.
Kitchen with white panel cabinetry, marble counters and black bar stools.
The kitchen features Italian-designed cabinetry, Calcutta gold marble, a Viking professional range, a Miele microwave and dishwasher, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and dual-zone wine storage.
Chen used high-contrast materials to lighten the space, which has only one window. He lined the kitchen in glossy 3-D tile from Ann Sacks, and wall covering from Flat Vernacular. He removed the rear wall of the kitchen and replaced it with a sliding acid-etched glass partition, which picks up ambient light from windows in the service entrance. Chen installed drawers below the white marble countertops and swapped out overhead cabinets for full-height cabinets in the pantry. Under the glass partition, a thick counter of striped Kenya Black marble adds doubles as a bar top and work surface.
Geometrium's design expertise lies in the apartment sphere, and the Stalinskaya building is no exception—this compact yet stylish kitchen packs a serious punch.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
The dark kitchen cabinetry is a nod to the exterior, "as the pattern of the shiplapped cladding informed the grooves of the kitchen joinery," says the firm.
The light-filled, modern kitchen has been updated with a marble-topped peninsula with breakfast-bar seating and plenty of storage. It also features Viking appliances including a built-in, stainless steel SubZero refrigerator.
The home's kitchen features white oak cabinetry and an eye-catching, solid marble backsplash. A Juniper THIN modular light hangs over a large island with a Brizo faucet and Caesarstone counters in "rugged concrete." Appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero complete the space.
The once-hermitic kitchen now has a direct view of the patio and pool. The hood is by Zephyr, the cooktop is by Miele, the refrigerator is by Sub-Zero, the ovens are by GE Monogram, and the stand mixer is by KitchenAid.The Sebastian barstools and Trådig fruit bowl are also from Ikea.
The updated kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Font 6 by CaSA
The kitchen features Corian countertops and walnut cabinetry. The backsplashes are chevron-patterned, Carrera marble tile.
The home’s kitchen features dual Miele ovens, Thermador refrigerator and freezer, and Thermador induction cooktop. A feature wall clad in natural Carrara marble sits behind sliding cabinet uppers. Paola Lenti Heron counter stools in ‘verde scuro,’ coordinate with custom cabinet fronts, accented with Spinneybeck leather pulls.
A generously sized kitchen in a prefabricated home in Texas features crisp white cabinetry, contrasting with textured stone walls and a dark stone countertop. The kitchen features two islands that work together to form an L and a smaller rectangular island with castors sitting inside the L for additional prep space and mobility.
A detailed shot inside the pantry shows how it corrals counter clutter and hides small appliances.
Oak and concrete meet a substantial marble countertop and backsplash in the kitchen.
The kitchen is fitted with marble counters and backsplashes, as well as Viking and Bosch appliances.
Now, the kitchen is bright, open, and totally transformed. The chandelier is the Aquitaine Linear Chandelier in Burnished Brass from RH Modern.
The open-plan common areas on the lower level flow to the adjacent outdoor courtyard.
A three-inch Calcutta Prima slab was used on the kitchen range wall and backsplash.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
The original cast-iron supporting columns have been painted black to provide a striking contrast to the warm wood.
Instead of using marble for the countertops, Silver chose Pental Quartz, a more durable and practical material. He also has incorporated marble in the backsplash tiles.
Bright and spacious, the top-of-the-line chef's kitchen is full of high-end touches. The sub-zero refrigerator even includes integrated wine storage with a shelf for a cigar humidor.
Integrated appliances now keep the area simple, modern, and efficient, and the narrow counter runs along the hallway to provide extra space for storage.
Designer Bryan Boyer and lawyer Laura Lewis bought their townhouse in Lafayette Park in 2015, the same year the storied co-op joined the National Register of Historic Places. Their restoration included laying slate floor tiles the same size as the original linoleum squares, hanging modular Dieter Rams wall shelving, and adding appliances by Fisher &amp; Paykel.
The kitchen has been designed in collaboration with Henrybuilt. The laminate cabinets are paired with a marble countertop by SMC Stone.
The interior has a strong sense of light and dark from the many sources of natural light.
By designing the custom cabinetry themselves, and journeying outside Houston to have them made, the Fords saved a bundle—money that they invested in appliances such as this highly efficient dishwasher from Asko, a Professional Series range from Bertazzoni, and an Energy Star–rated BI-30U fridge by Sub-Zero.
Kitchen from Great Room
To brighten the kitchen, which was once the darkest room, Watson and Tschopp decided on a glossy white finish, painted directly on the same rough-cut cedar paneling used throughout the house. This maintains the consistency of materials and texture, while reflecting light and enhancing the natural illumination. Stainless steel appliances and vintage bronze hardware add luster. Super White semigloss (walls) and Old Pick Up Blue (ceilings) are by Benjamin Moore.
A floor-to-ceiling wall unit accommodates a fridge, stove, oven, and convertible custom cabinetry. The pendant light is from the Multi Luminaire showroom in Pointe Claire, Quebec; the appliances are from Bosch and Miele.
Greenawalt also clad the undersides of taller cabinets in marble to create an attractive aesthetic from every angle.
buda_kitchen
Kitchen/Dining Area
Kitchen View Exterior Living Green Wall
Custom steel vent hood designed by West Architecture Studio and fabricated by Luke Prestridge.
Kitchen island, Living Room and Study from entry with panoramic views of Los Angeles beyond
The kitchen is defined by Olympian White Danby marble counters and backsplash by Stone Source. The Tractor stools are by Craig Bassam for BassamFellows.

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.