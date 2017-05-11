All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : marble/cabinets : wood

88 Kitchen Marble Backsplashes Wood Cabinets Design Photos And Ideas

There is another well-equipped kitchen on the middle level. Large sliding walls of glass enable seamless indoor/outdoor living.
"We splurged on Anthropologie hardware for the cabinets, and don’t regret that ever," adds Claude.
A local cabinet shop custom-made the island, which includes a built-in dishwasher. One of Chris and Claude’s favorite additions to the house is the back pantry door, which once belonged to a ship. The designers had stored the little wooden door for years, waiting for the perfect opportunity to use it.
Almost everything in the kitchen was torn out (save for the original hardwood floors) and replaced. The drop ceiling was also removed to create a more airy atmosphere.
Encased in glazing, the residence welcomes an abundance of warm, natural light throughout.
Named after a local pioneering family, Moat's Corner is a contemporary residence located on 53 acres on Melbourne's Mornington Peninsula.
Above the granite counter, a custom light by Volker Haug provides a pop of contrast.
The kitchen's central island is particularly luminous when sunlight pours down through the skylight.
An L-shaped skylight is the highlight of the kitchen, from which views of the garden and pool are visible.
The elegant eat-in kitchen is one of the highlights of the renovation. It features a center island clad in Carrara marble, sleek custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances from Fisher & Paykel. There is also a skylight which floods the space with natural light.
The kitchen features Italian-designed cabinetry, Calcutta gold marble, a Viking professional range, a Miele microwave and dishwasher, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and dual-zone wine storage.
To add texture in the custom kitchen, Woods covered some of the cabinets and the wall with American oak battens.
Chen used high-contrast materials to lighten the space, which has only one window. He lined the kitchen in glossy 3-D tile from Ann Sacks, and wall covering from Flat Vernacular. He removed the rear wall of the kitchen and replaced it with a sliding acid-etched glass partition, which picks up ambient light from windows in the service entrance. Chen installed drawers below the white marble countertops and swapped out overhead cabinets for full-height cabinets in the pantry. Under the glass partition, a thick counter of striped Kenya Black marble adds doubles as a bar top and work surface.
A feature moss wall, visible from the entry, covers one of the bathroom walls to bring the outdoors into the apartment. Chen imported the no-maintenance preserved moss system from Korea.
The bathroom sliding door is made of glass that frosts over for privacy with the push of a button. The frosted glass allows natural light to pass from the bathroom into the kitchen.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
The dark kitchen cabinetry is a nod to the exterior, "as the pattern of the shiplapped cladding informed the grooves of the kitchen joinery," says the firm.
Swathed in a neutral wood-and-marble palette, this exemplary home in Denver, designed in partnership with home staging company Guest House, pairs clean lines with warm finishes.
The light-filled, modern kitchen has been updated with a marble-topped peninsula with breakfast-bar seating and plenty of storage. It also features Viking appliances including a built-in, stainless steel SubZero refrigerator.
A brick plinth serves as a kitchen island. Below lies an integrated mini bar.
The home's kitchen features white oak cabinetry and an eye-catching, solid marble backsplash. A Juniper THIN modular light hangs over a large island with a Brizo faucet and Caesarstone counters in "rugged concrete." Appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero complete the space.
The super functional (and hidden) butler's pantry allows the kitchen to remain streamlined and clutter-free.
The once-hermitic kitchen now has a direct view of the patio and pool. The hood is by Zephyr, the cooktop is by Miele, the refrigerator is by Sub-Zero, the ovens are by GE Monogram, and the stand mixer is by KitchenAid.The Sebastian barstools and Trådig fruit bowl are also from Ikea.
Open kitchen with a mixture of materials such as marble, wood, brass, and untouched concrete beams from the apartment's abandoned past, mixing the old and the new
The updated kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
The kitchen features Corian countertops and walnut cabinetry. The backsplashes are chevron-patterned, Carrera marble tile.
Soft curves and arches—a design move repeated throughout the apartment—are readily on display in the home's kitchen. A portal window to the bathroom, an arched marble island and backsplash, and a cylindrical Corinthia hood by Faber all add softly curved accents.
Hues of blue and coral create bold pops of color throughout the apartment. Painted coral I-beams follow the lines of what used to be partitions in the single, open space.
Coco Bar Stools by Vorsen provide plenty of kitchen seating.
The same theme is carried out in Alan's execution of the kitchen and breakfast area. The same Chinese-inspired armchairs found in the dining room were used, as was the natural Carrara marble. "All the rooms in the apartment are linked by materials and palette," says Alan.
A wash basin with a marble backsplash.
The kitchen is a mix of IKEA cabinets, custom white oak, and painted doors.
Monroe Workshop custom made the kitchen shelves.
A backsplash of hexagonal Carrara marble from Australia's Di Lorenzo Tile offsets the minimalist white cabinetry and countertops in this kitchen styled by Jackie Brown.
A kitchen backsplash idea that will never go out of style is a slab of marble that matches your countertop. In this home, the stone counter and backsplash cut from the same slab of Vermont marble, achieving a continuous graphic pattern.
Wooden and marble cutting boards by Kaat Collection.
By using color, wood, and polished concrete floors, this apartment in Berlin is full of personality. In the kitchen, polished statuario marble covers both the island's countertop and the backsplash in the custom kitchen cabinet block. PSLAB designed the light fixtures, and the island has open shelving incorporated into it for easy access to cookbooks and other reading material.
A detailed shot inside the pantry shows how it corrals counter clutter and hides small appliances.
Oak and concrete meet a substantial marble countertop and backsplash in the kitchen.
Now, the kitchen is bright, open, and totally transformed. The chandelier is the Aquitaine Linear Chandelier in Burnished Brass from RH Modern.
The open-plan common areas on the lower level flow to the adjacent outdoor courtyard.
The framework and internal structure was rebuilt and straightened. A new internal core was incorporated within the existing weathered shell of the house.
A three-inch Calcutta Prima slab was used on the kitchen range wall and backsplash.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
Kitchen
custom made kitchen
The Felds’ new kitchen is clean, modern, and laced with industrial touches (laboratory faucets, lab glass pendant lamps designed by Sand, stainless steel appliances) while animated by materials and crafted elements that radiate warmth: fir floors unearthed from beneath two layers of linoleum; a fireclay farm sink made in England; Carrera marble counters that extend up the walls; walnut shelving; and industrial mechanisms that put the hardware on display, such as the suspended rolling blackboard that conceals the water heater.
Lush plants and cool shades of blue and green bring a little nature into this chic, urban home.
The customized walnut kitchen opens to the outdoors and features leathered Perla Venata Quartzite countertops and Miele appliances.
The walnut cabinetry was designed by Wilding; shelves have high-output LED tape routed into a continuous reveal for accent lighting. - Denver, Colorado Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
