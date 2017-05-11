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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : marble/backsplashes : brick

Kitchen Marble Backsplashes Brick Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Former Kitchen (Phase 1 from 2011) with American Black Walnut cabinets and Calacatta marble countertops open to Living Room on right. Original red brick exposed above backsplash