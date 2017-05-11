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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : glass tile

Kitchen Glass Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Jon wanted no hardware on the kitchen cabinetry to keep a streamlined look, but, "turns out, that's just super annoying,
White plasterboard walls and white kitchen cabinetry maintain a simple palette for the home, letting the views take center stage.
"We made a number of low-design-impact improvements to the existing part of the house as the contractors found some alarming errors in previous remodels," reveals Davis. "The house now feels ready for the next century."
The flooring is porcelain Portofino Humo semipolished tile with custom Losagna Taylor brass inserts.
The bright, open kitchen features elegant, white Calacatta Apuano honed marble countertops and a weathered, white Clé tile backsplash. The custom-made cabinets feature Schoolhouse Edgecliff pulls in natural brass.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
The kitchen has a simple design and utilizes low-cost materials so that the client could fabricate it using a limited selection of tools.
The yellow stair is echoed by a matching yellow backsplash in the kitchen.
The kitchen retains its original plan, but it’s been updated with new counters, cabinets, appliances, and lighting. A new wood counter, sink, cantilevered shelf, and cabinets were added opposite the original kitchen counter to create a convenient space for food and drink prep.
The steps to the kitchen were designed by Netsch to the proportions of the Parthenon, necessitating half steps in between. Will and Mark regularly entertain large groups, and removable cushions provide miscellaneous seating for guests.
Modern cabinet finger pulls in bright and shiny chrome dot the drawers in this sleek kitchen in Venice, California.
Wise maintained the footprint of the kitchen, which is roughly 125 square feet, then maxed out the storage. "Our goal here was to create a sleek and minimal kitchen respectful to the era of the home that was hyper-functional in a small space," says Wise. The black stools are from IKEA.
Designed to be energy efficient and to have a minimal impact on the environment, Fish Creek House by Archiblox was inspired by the principles of permaculture and the homeowners’ desire to be self-sufficient as they work towards minimizing their carbon footprint. The kitchen backsplash tiles are Perini tiles in jaca bronze, their metallic glaze reflecting the natural light.
Rift sawn white oak cabinets in the kitchen.
Spruce panels with a pale finish were used for the kitchen cabinetry and the sliding bedroom doors to lend cool texture to the apartment.
The large kitchen sits beneath several broad glass panels along the ceiling. The contemporary space is open on three sides, finished in simple white cabinetry with a pop of color along the backsplash.
The kitchen also features a large Aga and water provided from the local spring. Wooden counters wrap around the cabinetry, capped on one end by a rounded peninsula.
The kitchen, located on the top floor, is open and bright. Concrete countertops by Anomal echo the flooring beneath, while the pale blue Moda Vetro glass tiles from Pental offset the neutral color palette. The Kungsbacka cabinetry are from IKEA.
When Nook Architects set out to renovate a 720-square-foot apartment in Barcelona's Poble Sec district, they knew they wanted to retain the space's characteristic elements—especially the original barrel-vaulted ceilings. Here, the track lighting accentuates the rhythmic curves.
The owners of this home selected a geometric-patterned glass tile backsplash by Island Stone. The glass tile keeps the space bright, and the pattern adds interest.
Full-height cabinetry, custom-built with a white matte lacquer finish, maxes out every square inch. The appliance garage at the center hides the Vitamix and coffee maker. When closed up, this bank of cabinets reads as a single wall and the finish reflects light, helping the space to feel bigger.
The sink was shifted slightly to make room for a hard-working corner cabinet and the cooktop now has a good amount of prep space nearby. The backsplash is glass back-painted with a custom color and the custom cabinetry is hemlock with horizontal grain match. Wise also dropped the windowsill behind the sink.
PARLOR FLOOR - KITCHEN Photo © Ashok Sinha
PARLOR FLOOR - KITCHEN LOOKING TOWARDS DINING ROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
The light blue tiles of the kitchen vary in color and are arranged in a graphically arresting herringbone pattern that offers a pleasant respite from the cotton-candy pink of the cabinetry.
Painted arches in contrasting colors are found throughout the apartment; the arched motif is repeated in wood in the kitchen.
The sleek, modern kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining, with a large island and designer appliances.
Sometimes, it's the details—like new door knobs and hinges—that matter. Small T-shaped brushed nickel pulls are a modern choice in this kitchen with light wood cabinets and invisible hinges.
Dining Room, Kitchen beyond
Kitchen, with cabinets by Kerf
The light and airy kitchen features a gently curved hood and island, which echo the design play throughout the house. Appliances by Fisher &amp; Paykel are hidden behind custom fronts for a clean and streamlined aesthetic in what is a functional, but compact, space.
The kitchen countertop is Caesarstone quartz, and the IKEA cabinetry is melamine over fiberboard. The backsplash is glass tile.
In this butler's pantry, the white glass herringbone backsplash sets off the darker wood cabinetry. Under-cabinet lighting helps reflect light off the glass backsplash.
Black-rimmed steel clerestory windows add illumination in this diminutive white kitchen where black accents abound. A black Aggregato Saliscendi Suspension light, designed by Enzo Mari and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide, accents against the white Calacatta marble countertops and MAP's oak Milky Stools.
In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
Walls were knocked down to create an open chef's kitchen fitted with retro blue cabinetry complemented by a dark blue tile backsplash.
Figured walnut grain of the basecabinets
"The tiny backsplash is perhaps my favorite addition," says Bonnie of the kitchen remodel. "I think I did more research on flexible grout than I have on anything before. We ended up using Tec AccuColor Unsanded Grout mixed with Tec Acrylic Grout Additive for increase flexibility, and so far so great." The backsplash is Salt Wood Chip by Mudtile.
The Dometic Range oven has three burners and a glass lid for extra counter space. The walnut countertops were locally made by Adam Garret Designs.
Finishing the kitchen cabinets was Bonnie's biggest challenge. "I initially stained the cabinets a deep walnut color but when my plan for quartz countertops fell through I decided to use real walnut for the countertops instead. I deconstructed the cabinets (again) and began the process of sanding and painting over the stain. It was tedious, but I'm so glad I did it." The cabinets are painted Light Blue by Farrow and Ball and fitted with Emtek hardware.
kitchen
The Kitchen & Dining Room The custom-made cabinet wall with white washed oak panels and charcoal grey metal detail, resting in front of a striped backdrop. #studioadjective @studioadjective #apartment #home #Kitchen #residential Studio Adjective Ltd. www.adj.com.hk Instagram : @Studioadjective
Thaumatococcus daniellii plant peering out from the kitchen.
The abundance of white and gray surfaces and uninterrupted lines gives the kitchen a serene feel, which is enhanced by the views of the unspoiled countryside through the glazed doors. There is no shortage of worktop space, thanks to its C-shape design and large central island.
The owners wanted to create a space that was livable, yet one where they could also easily entertain.
Designed to encourage communal cooking, the kitchen includes counter seating with Bacco Leather Counterstools (Design within Reach), as well as a built-in bar with a glassware display.
kitchen and hall
kitchen elevation
Lofted kitchen, sealed integrally colored concrete floors. The tiny frosted glass window only glows on owners' marriage anniversary for 2 minutes.
Double height kitchen with the warm mass of cabinets rising like a stalagmite in the cavern scaling the height while the hung pendant lights from ceiling coming down like stalactites to the human scale.
Ample natural light helps to keep the interiors bright. The kitchen countertops have been refinished in Caesarstone Blizzard.
Kitchen cabinetry, countertops, appliances, and light fixtures are all white, making the kitchen feel more light and airy. The pale blue backsplash matches the shade of the Heath tiles that is in the bathroom.
Kitchen
Kitchen
The kitchen opens to the elements thanks to sliding doors from C.R. Laurence. The anigre in the kitchen is the same employed in the master bedroom.
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