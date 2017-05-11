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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : glass tile/lighting : accent

Kitchen Glass Tile Backsplashes Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
Painted arches in contrasting colors are found throughout the apartment; the arched motif is repeated in wood in the kitchen.
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo
Walnut Kitchen Cabinets by AvenueTwo, Caesarstone Countertops, Jenn-Air Appliances
kitchen with butcher block