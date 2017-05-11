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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : glass tile/floors : terrazzo

Kitchen Glass Tile Backsplashes Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The sleek, modern kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining, with a large island and designer appliances.
Walls were knocked down to create an open chef's kitchen fitted with retro blue cabinetry complemented by a dark blue tile backsplash.