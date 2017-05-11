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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : glass tile/lighting : pendant

Kitchen Glass Tile Backsplashes Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Jon wanted no hardware on the kitchen cabinetry to keep a streamlined look, but, "turns out, that's just super annoying,
The flooring is porcelain Portofino Humo semipolished tile with custom Losagna Taylor brass inserts.
The bright, open kitchen features elegant, white Calacatta Apuano honed marble countertops and a weathered, white Clé tile backsplash. The custom-made cabinets feature Schoolhouse Edgecliff pulls in natural brass.
Rift sawn white oak cabinets in the kitchen.
PARLOR FLOOR - KITCHEN Photo © Ashok Sinha
PARLOR FLOOR - KITCHEN LOOKING TOWARDS DINING ROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
The sleek, modern kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining, with a large island and designer appliances.
Black-rimmed steel clerestory windows add illumination in this diminutive white kitchen where black accents abound. A black Aggregato Saliscendi Suspension light, designed by Enzo Mari and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide, accents against the white Calacatta marble countertops and MAP's oak Milky Stools.
In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
Figured walnut grain of the basecabinets
The Kitchen & Dining Room The custom-made cabinet wall with white washed oak panels and charcoal grey metal detail, resting in front of a striped backdrop. #studioadjective @studioadjective #apartment #home #Kitchen #residential Studio Adjective Ltd. www.adj.com.hk Instagram : @Studioadjective
The abundance of white and gray surfaces and uninterrupted lines gives the kitchen a serene feel, which is enhanced by the views of the unspoiled countryside through the glazed doors. There is no shortage of worktop space, thanks to its C-shape design and large central island.
kitchen and hall
kitchen elevation
Lofted kitchen, sealed integrally colored concrete floors. The tiny frosted glass window only glows on owners' marriage anniversary for 2 minutes.
Double height kitchen with the warm mass of cabinets rising like a stalagmite in the cavern scaling the height while the hung pendant lights from ceiling coming down like stalactites to the human scale.
Kitchen cabinetry, countertops, appliances, and light fixtures are all white, making the kitchen feel more light and airy. The pale blue backsplash matches the shade of the Heath tiles that is in the bathroom.
Kitchen
The kitchen is bright thanks to the central atrium and the open-plan design.
Appliances have been updated in keeping with the design.
The kitchen.
Kitchen with undulating wood screen ceiling over dining area
In this home in Queens, NYC, O’Neill Rose Architects designed a fun sky blue island and backsplash made of painted glass.
The kitchen is sized to entertain small parties while also accommodating a more cozy feel for just the family.
Kitchen
The architects wanted to create as much of a buffer as possible against the urban traffic outside the kitchen. A clerestory window manages to maintain a visual connection with the neighborhood while blocking its noise. The kitchen features Pleat Box pendant lights from Marset and Lio Stools by Roberto Barbieri for Zanotta.
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo