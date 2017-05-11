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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : glass tile/counters : metal

Kitchen Glass Tile Backsplashes Metal Counters Design Photos and Ideas

An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
Lofted kitchen, sealed integrally colored concrete floors. The tiny frosted glass window only glows on owners' marriage anniversary for 2 minutes.
Double height kitchen with the warm mass of cabinets rising like a stalagmite in the cavern scaling the height while the hung pendant lights from ceiling coming down like stalactites to the human scale.