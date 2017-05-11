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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : glass tile/backsplashes : mosaic tile

Kitchen Glass Tile Backsplashes Mosaic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The light blue tiles of the kitchen vary in color and are arranged in a graphically arresting herringbone pattern that offers a pleasant respite from the cotton-candy pink of the cabinetry.
Painted arches in contrasting colors are found throughout the apartment; the arched motif is repeated in wood in the kitchen.