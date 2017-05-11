Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : glass tile/cabinets : laminate

Kitchen Glass Tile Backsplashes Laminate Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen countertop is Caesarstone quartz, and the IKEA cabinetry is melamine over fiberboard. The backsplash is glass tile.