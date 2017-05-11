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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : glass tile/appliances : microwave

Kitchen Glass Tile Backsplashes Microwave Design Photos and Ideas

White plasterboard walls and white kitchen cabinetry maintain a simple palette for the home, letting the views take center stage.
Rift sawn white oak cabinets in the kitchen.
When Nook Architects set out to renovate a 720-square-foot apartment in Barcelona's Poble Sec district, they knew they wanted to retain the space's characteristic elements—especially the original barrel-vaulted ceilings. Here, the track lighting accentuates the rhythmic curves.
PARLOR FLOOR - KITCHEN Photo © Ashok Sinha
PARLOR FLOOR - KITCHEN LOOKING TOWARDS DINING ROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
The kitchen countertop is Caesarstone quartz, and the IKEA cabinetry is melamine over fiberboard. The backsplash is glass tile.
Walls were knocked down to create an open chef's kitchen fitted with retro blue cabinetry complemented by a dark blue tile backsplash.
Lofted kitchen, sealed integrally colored concrete floors. The tiny frosted glass window only glows on owners' marriage anniversary for 2 minutes.
Double height kitchen with the warm mass of cabinets rising like a stalagmite in the cavern scaling the height while the hung pendant lights from ceiling coming down like stalactites to the human scale.
Kitchen and island
Kitchen
Kitchen
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo
Kitchen
kitchen
Walnut Kitchen Cabinets by AvenueTwo, Caesarstone Countertops, Jenn-Air Appliances