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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : glass tile/backsplashes : subway tile

Kitchen Glass Tile Backsplashes Subway Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
Designed to be energy efficient and to have a minimal impact on the environment, Fish Creek House by Archiblox was inspired by the principles of permaculture and the homeowners’ desire to be self-sufficient as they work towards minimizing their carbon footprint. The kitchen backsplash tiles are Perini tiles in jaca bronze, their metallic glaze reflecting the natural light.
The kitchen is sized to entertain small parties while also accommodating a more cozy feel for just the family.