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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : glass tile/appliances : refrigerator

Kitchen Glass Tile Backsplashes Refrigerator Design Photos and Ideas

Jon wanted no hardware on the kitchen cabinetry to keep a streamlined look, but, "turns out, that's just super annoying,
White plasterboard walls and white kitchen cabinetry maintain a simple palette for the home, letting the views take center stage.
"We made a number of low-design-impact improvements to the existing part of the house as the contractors found some alarming errors in previous remodels," reveals Davis. "The house now feels ready for the next century."
The bright, open kitchen features elegant, white Calacatta Apuano honed marble countertops and a weathered, white Clé tile backsplash. The custom-made cabinets feature Schoolhouse Edgecliff pulls in natural brass.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
The kitchen has a simple design and utilizes low-cost materials so that the client could fabricate it using a limited selection of tools.
Wise maintained the footprint of the kitchen, which is roughly 125 square feet, then maxed out the storage. "Our goal here was to create a sleek and minimal kitchen respectful to the era of the home that was hyper-functional in a small space," says Wise. The black stools are from IKEA.
Designed to be energy efficient and to have a minimal impact on the environment, Fish Creek House by Archiblox was inspired by the principles of permaculture and the homeowners’ desire to be self-sufficient as they work towards minimizing their carbon footprint. The kitchen backsplash tiles are Perini tiles in jaca bronze, their metallic glaze reflecting the natural light.
Rift sawn white oak cabinets in the kitchen.
The owners of this home selected a geometric-patterned glass tile backsplash by Island Stone. The glass tile keeps the space bright, and the pattern adds interest.
Full-height cabinetry, custom-built with a white matte lacquer finish, maxes out every square inch. The appliance garage at the center hides the Vitamix and coffee maker. When closed up, this bank of cabinets reads as a single wall and the finish reflects light, helping the space to feel bigger.
The sink was shifted slightly to make room for a hard-working corner cabinet and the cooktop now has a good amount of prep space nearby. The backsplash is glass back-painted with a custom color and the custom cabinetry is hemlock with horizontal grain match. Wise also dropped the windowsill behind the sink.
PARLOR FLOOR - KITCHEN LOOKING TOWARDS DINING ROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
PARLOR FLOOR - KITCHEN Photo © Ashok Sinha
The light blue tiles of the kitchen vary in color and are arranged in a graphically arresting herringbone pattern that offers a pleasant respite from the cotton-candy pink of the cabinetry.
Dining Room, Kitchen beyond
Kitchen, with cabinets by Kerf
The light and airy kitchen features a gently curved hood and island, which echo the design play throughout the house. Appliances by Fisher &amp; Paykel are hidden behind custom fronts for a clean and streamlined aesthetic in what is a functional, but compact, space.
The kitchen countertop is Caesarstone quartz, and the IKEA cabinetry is melamine over fiberboard. The backsplash is glass tile.
The owners wanted to create a space that was livable, yet one where they could also easily entertain.
Designed to encourage communal cooking, the kitchen includes counter seating with Bacco Leather Counterstools (Design within Reach), as well as a built-in bar with a glassware display.
kitchen elevation
Lofted kitchen, sealed integrally colored concrete floors. The tiny frosted glass window only glows on owners' marriage anniversary for 2 minutes.
Double height kitchen with the warm mass of cabinets rising like a stalagmite in the cavern scaling the height while the hung pendant lights from ceiling coming down like stalactites to the human scale.
Ample natural light helps to keep the interiors bright. The kitchen countertops have been refinished in Caesarstone Blizzard.
Kitchen
Kitchen and island
The kitchen is bright thanks to the central atrium and the open-plan design.
Appliances have been updated in keeping with the design.
The kitchen.
View of kitchen and breakfast alcove
Kitchen with undulating wood screen ceiling over dining area
The kitchen is sized to entertain small parties while also accommodating a more cozy feel for just the family.
Kitchen
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo
Hawkins removed walls and swapped outdated storage for floor-to-ceiling African mahogany cabinetry.
kitchen
Walnut Kitchen Cabinets by AvenueTwo, Caesarstone Countertops, Jenn-Air Appliances
kitchen with butcher block