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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : glass tile/floors : medium hardwood

Kitchen Glass Tile Backsplashes Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"We made a number of low-design-impact improvements to the existing part of the house as the contractors found some alarming errors in previous remodels," reveals Davis. "The house now feels ready for the next century."
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
The kitchen retains its original plan, but it’s been updated with new counters, cabinets, appliances, and lighting. A new wood counter, sink, cantilevered shelf, and cabinets were added opposite the original kitchen counter to create a convenient space for food and drink prep.
The steps to the kitchen were designed by Netsch to the proportions of the Parthenon, necessitating half steps in between. Will and Mark regularly entertain large groups, and removable cushions provide miscellaneous seating for guests.
Designed to be energy efficient and to have a minimal impact on the environment, Fish Creek House by Archiblox was inspired by the principles of permaculture and the homeowners’ desire to be self-sufficient as they work towards minimizing their carbon footprint. The kitchen backsplash tiles are Perini tiles in jaca bronze, their metallic glaze reflecting the natural light.
When Nook Architects set out to renovate a 720-square-foot apartment in Barcelona's Poble Sec district, they knew they wanted to retain the space's characteristic elements—especially the original barrel-vaulted ceilings. Here, the track lighting accentuates the rhythmic curves.
Kitchen, with cabinets by Kerf
The light and airy kitchen features a gently curved hood and island, which echo the design play throughout the house. Appliances by Fisher &amp; Paykel are hidden behind custom fronts for a clean and streamlined aesthetic in what is a functional, but compact, space.
In this butler's pantry, the white glass herringbone backsplash sets off the darker wood cabinetry. Under-cabinet lighting helps reflect light off the glass backsplash.
Figured walnut grain of the basecabinets
The Dometic Range oven has three burners and a glass lid for extra counter space. The walnut countertops were locally made by Adam Garret Designs.
Finishing the kitchen cabinets was Bonnie's biggest challenge. "I initially stained the cabinets a deep walnut color but when my plan for quartz countertops fell through I decided to use real walnut for the countertops instead. I deconstructed the cabinets (again) and began the process of sanding and painting over the stain. It was tedious, but I'm so glad I did it." The cabinets are painted Light Blue by Farrow and Ball and fitted with Emtek hardware.
The owners wanted to create a space that was livable, yet one where they could also easily entertain.
Designed to encourage communal cooking, the kitchen includes counter seating with Bacco Leather Counterstools (Design within Reach), as well as a built-in bar with a glassware display.
Kitchen and island
In this home in Queens, NYC, O’Neill Rose Architects designed a fun sky blue island and backsplash made of painted glass.
Kitchen
The architects wanted to create as much of a buffer as possible against the urban traffic outside the kitchen. A clerestory window manages to maintain a visual connection with the neighborhood while blocking its noise. The kitchen features Pleat Box pendant lights from Marset and Lio Stools by Roberto Barbieri for Zanotta.
Sleek Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, along with Caesarstone countertops, complete the kitchen.
Kitchen - Open Floor Plan
Kitchen
Kitchen