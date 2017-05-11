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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : glass tile/counters : marble

Kitchen Glass Tile Backsplashes Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The flooring is porcelain Portofino Humo semipolished tile with custom Losagna Taylor brass inserts.
The bright, open kitchen features elegant, white Calacatta Apuano honed marble countertops and a weathered, white Clé tile backsplash. The custom-made cabinets feature Schoolhouse Edgecliff pulls in natural brass.
Black-rimmed steel clerestory windows add illumination in this diminutive white kitchen where black accents abound. A black Aggregato Saliscendi Suspension light, designed by Enzo Mari and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide, accents against the white Calacatta marble countertops and MAP's oak Milky Stools.
Kitchen and island