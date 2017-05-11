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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : glass tile/counters : laminate

Kitchen Glass Tile Backsplashes Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen has a simple design and utilizes low-cost materials so that the client could fabricate it using a limited selection of tools.
The yellow stair is echoed by a matching yellow backsplash in the kitchen.
The large kitchen sits beneath several broad glass panels along the ceiling. The contemporary space is open on three sides, finished in simple white cabinetry with a pop of color along the backsplash.
Painted arches in contrasting colors are found throughout the apartment; the arched motif is repeated in wood in the kitchen.
A two-way carpentry wall made from a sheet of tempered glass – 113 CM high and 208 CM wide – the wall divides the kitchen and the bathroom space, while letting light from the bathroom window infiltrate into the cooking area