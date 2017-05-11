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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : glass tile/appliances : beverage center

Kitchen Glass Tile Backsplashes Beverage Center Design Photos and Ideas

The owners wanted to create a space that was livable, yet one where they could also easily entertain.
Ample natural light helps to keep the interiors bright. The kitchen countertops have been refinished in Caesarstone Blizzard.
Kitchen