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All Photos/exterior/roof material : tile

Exterior Tile Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

On Spain’s Costa Daurada, Slow Studio used passive design principles to create an efficient, flexible family home for Guillem and Arantza Pujadas.
The old and new volumes are clearly distinct in style. Visual connection is created by the the vertical rhythm of the new cladding echoing the timber work on the original gable roof, and the neutral color palette.
The 100-year-old house retained original features such as the roof.
The house is located in Jinseki, in an area with picturesque views.
A concrete lintel and post marks the new window and door in the facade. The building's position makes inhabitants feel like they are hunkered down in the olive grove.
The ADU has its own entrance from the lower street, with the primary residence on the upper hill.
Designed for off-grid functionality out of necessity, the self-sufficient bach that Herbst Architects designed for their friend is a stellar getaway on New Zealand’s Great Barrier Island. Clad in cedar, the modestly sized abode embraces outdoor living and views of the Pacific Ocean.
One of the most important aspects of the renovation was to achieve the same high quality of crafted finish that had defined the original building—and much of the budget was allocated to skilled craftsmen, bricklayers, and carpenters. “Obviously, this has a huge impact on a renovation project like this,” explains Thomas.
DGN Studio renovated and extended a semidetached Victorian terrace near London Fields for clients Rebecca and Roman. The rear extension is defined by a material palette of exposed concrete and white-oiled oak, which was chosen for its durability, as well as its warm texture and grain. “We are very aware of the dialogue around the sustainability of concrete as a building material, so we were keen to make sure its use was related to a specific set of practical tasks for which it would stand the test of time,” says DGN studio cofounder Geraldine Ng.
The building is unremarkable from the outside, preserved to match the working-class homes all around. The architects insulated the roof and replaced the vernacular terra cotta tiles.
A second tiny house is set within an existing structure and contains a kitchen, dining area, and bathroom.
Entrance foyer.
The front facade of the house roofed with pink slate complemented with walls painted in peach tones.
Architect Robert van Katwijk of TBO Architects designed Eva and Michiel’s Rotterdam home.
In addition to turning what had been two apartments into a single residence, Techentin reconfigured the garden facade, adding a terrace, French doors, and a freestanding chimney.
The site in Darling Point is on a winding street leading up a hill, and the new architecture is designed to express the pitched-roof language of the original terrace house. “It’s incredibly steep at the back, which means the house looks rather modest from the street front—just a pitched-roof garage and a gate,” says architect Bronwyn Litera. “At the rear facing Rushcutters Bay, however, it drops away over a height of five stories. The house is also in a heritage conservation zone, which meant that the existing roof line and chimneys needed to be retained. We worked closely with TC Build to form a ‘plan of attack,’ which involved propping the two long walls and the roof, and completely gutting the interiors.”
The exterior of the front door has been painted bright orange, a reference to the shipping containers' (painted over) Cor-Ten steel. From the street, this is the only indication of what lies inside.
It was important that the renovation fit into the vernacular of the traditional neighbourhood, both in terms of scale and external materiality. As a result, the shipping containers are visible only in the interior and backyard.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home in Valle de Bravo.
Diane—who taught art history at the Alberta College of Art and Design—adapted a Japanese design for the Moongazer, and her husband David designed and built the clerestory roof. “The cabin is cedar, somehow perfectly proportioned and a fantastic little spot to be,” she says. “On the strength of that, I figured I could do it again.”
Natale and Caleb Ebel’s home in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles was built in 1922. It has 2 bedrooms/2 baths upstairs, and there’s 1 bedroom/1 bath on the lower level, which can work as a separate private suite for family from out-of-town, or a studio for the couple.
Sustainability and forward-thinking architectural techniques merge in this experimental tiny cabin clad in 3D-printed tile.
This is where the Italian Villages project started three years ago: The first house to be restored was Casa Greco, a medieval building that was damaged by an earthquake. Located at the far end of the village, it offers spectacular views over the surrounding valley.
In the Brazilian village of São Miguel do Gostoso, a house by architects Pep Pons and Matteo Arnone is emblematic of the area’s budding tourism industry.
“People who grew up here can be surprised by the exterior of the house, but inside they don’t feel like they’re in a spaceship. They can relate it to their own homes,” says Pons.
The home's archetypal form rises from the windswept caatinga, a vast stretch of flat, semiarid land where the northeastern tip of the country juts into the Atlantic.
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