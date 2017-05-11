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All Photos/exterior/roof material : tile/building type : tiny home

Exterior Tile Roof Material Tiny Home Design Photos and Ideas

A second tiny house is set within an existing structure and contains a kitchen, dining area, and bathroom.
Sustainability and forward-thinking architectural techniques merge in this experimental tiny cabin clad in 3D-printed tile.
In response to the Bay Area’s housing crisis and a recent relaxation in ADU rules, Emerging Objects has crafted an experimental housing prototype: the Cabin of Curiosities. True to its name, the unusual structure is clad in over 4,500 3D-printed ceramic tiles and features a beautiful front facade full of succulents. The structure is envisioned as a livable or rentable ADU whose one-room gabled structure is weathertight, structurally sound, and designed for longevity.
The succulent planter facade is a low-maintenance living wall.
Every “Seed Stitch” ceramic tile is made intentionally unique.
Over 4,500 3D-printed ceramic tiles clad the 120-square-foot backyard building’s wooden balloon frame.