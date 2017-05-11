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All Photos/exterior/roof material : tile/building type : mid century

Exterior Tile Roof Material Mid Century Design Photos and Ideas

After: The open carport was transformed into an oversized, two-car garage. The porch overhang was also extended to provide coverage for the new full-height windows.
A back view of the house reveals its glass facade and perch on the hillside overlooking East Honolulu.