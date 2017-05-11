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All Photos/exterior/roof material : tile/roofline : gable

Exterior Tile Roof Material Gable Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The old and new volumes are clearly distinct in style. Visual connection is created by the the vertical rhythm of the new cladding echoing the timber work on the original gable roof, and the neutral color palette.
A concrete lintel and post marks the new window and door in the facade. The building's position makes inhabitants feel like they are hunkered down in the olive grove.
One of the most important aspects of the renovation was to achieve the same high quality of crafted finish that had defined the original building—and much of the budget was allocated to skilled craftsmen, bricklayers, and carpenters. “Obviously, this has a huge impact on a renovation project like this,” explains Thomas.
DGN Studio renovated and extended a semidetached Victorian terrace near London Fields for clients Rebecca and Roman. The rear extension is defined by a material palette of exposed concrete and white-oiled oak, which was chosen for its durability, as well as its warm texture and grain. “We are very aware of the dialogue around the sustainability of concrete as a building material, so we were keen to make sure its use was related to a specific set of practical tasks for which it would stand the test of time,” says DGN studio cofounder Geraldine Ng.
Entrance foyer.
The front facade of the house roofed with pink slate complemented with walls painted in peach tones.
The site in Darling Point is on a winding street leading up a hill, and the new architecture is designed to express the pitched-roof language of the original terrace house. “It’s incredibly steep at the back, which means the house looks rather modest from the street front—just a pitched-roof garage and a gate,” says architect Bronwyn Litera. “At the rear facing Rushcutters Bay, however, it drops away over a height of five stories. The house is also in a heritage conservation zone, which meant that the existing roof line and chimneys needed to be retained. We worked closely with TC Build to form a ‘plan of attack,’ which involved propping the two long walls and the roof, and completely gutting the interiors.”
The exterior of the front door has been painted bright orange, a reference to the shipping containers' (painted over) Cor-Ten steel. From the street, this is the only indication of what lies inside.
It was important that the renovation fit into the vernacular of the traditional neighbourhood, both in terms of scale and external materiality. As a result, the shipping containers are visible only in the interior and backyard.
Sustainability and forward-thinking architectural techniques merge in this experimental tiny cabin clad in 3D-printed tile.
In the Brazilian village of São Miguel do Gostoso, a house by architects Pep Pons and Matteo Arnone is emblematic of the area’s budding tourism industry.
“People who grew up here can be surprised by the exterior of the house, but inside they don’t feel like they’re in a spaceship. They can relate it to their own homes,” says Pons.
The home's archetypal form rises from the windswept caatinga, a vast stretch of flat, semiarid land where the northeastern tip of the country juts into the Atlantic.
A view from the opposite end.
During the renovation, Chu extended the bathroom next to the master bedroom outwards to create a bath and shower room that blurs the boundaries between interior and exterior. He also added a skylight made from a repurposed car sunroof, which was purchased secondhand for $100 and could be operated by remote control to easily let the elements in. “There were many challenges in what we wanted to do,” says Chu. “Then, we searched for materials and ways of doing that—or we let the site inspire us.”
The sliding front door is made of glass panels, and its bright red color was inspired by the red doors (symbolic of fortune and prosperity) found in traditional villages in Taiwan. “We wanted the front door to be transparent so that light filters into the interior even when the door is closed,” says Chu. “It was very important to have a constant relationship between inside and outside.”
Determining the structural integrity of the original brick dairy was paramount to the design of the new addition perched above. The existing brick walls, footings, and roof structure were all assessed, and steel features prominently in the extension to ensure stability.
Roof terraces connect the two volumes on the lot.
The tile-clad addition sits in the former yard of the wedding room, and now hosts the entry, dining room, and kitchen.
Wonder Architects skillfully integrated the new addition with the older brick structure on the site, as well as the surrounding homes. The original structure held a wedding room that was built in the 1980s.
An aerial view of the restored roofs with the curving plane of the veranda cover tucked beneath. The designers used polymer mortar for the finish of the veranda roof, "which is smooth and forms contrast with the adjacent textured tile rooftops," notes the firm.
The curved cornice at the veranda roof was built on site.
"The design team restored and preserved many valuable historical elements such as the gateway and carvings of the arched door opening," says the firm. Through the arched door is a reception room and an equipment room.
The restored facade of the Quishe Courtyard by ARCHSTUDIO references the melding of traditional and modern architecture within. "Qi" means "seven" in Mandarin, and "she" means "house," giving the project its name; its address in the hutong is seven, and it originally boasted seven pitched-roof buildings.
Located among lush, rolling hills in Valles Pasiegos, Spain, Villa Slow is a minimalist holiday home designed by Laura Álvarez Architecture. The property was once a stone ruin, and now it generates more energy than it uses.
The main volume of the extension is constructed from offset Douglas fir battens painted blue and gray. This reflects the vertical lines and gray color of the ribbed render used in the extension to the side of the house.
One-way mirrored glass wraps around a portion of the home. "We wanted it to reflect like glass so that when you sit on the terrace, you see trees or the view in all directions—including when you look towards the house," says Larsen. The mirror effect is slightly distorted, and no birds have flown into the glass.
Set atop a small existing foundation, the outdoor terrace is angled towards the south for views of snowcapped mountains, including Großer Priel, the highest mountain of the Totes Gebirge range.
The upper level of the house cantilevers out to shelter the terrace below that was built on the foundation of the former cabin previously on site.
Accessed from the upper level, the home is oriented northwest to southeast to capture views of the mountains towards the south and views of the pine forest uphill to the north.
The roof is covered in dark ceramic tiles that complement the larch cladding that wraps the upper floor. The larch was stained a dark gray, rather than black, and subtly changes color in different light conditions.
Located 2,600 feet above sea level in Upper Austria, the Mountain House sits at the intersection of the low lands and the Alps.
The family were drawn to the Spanish Colonial–style home’s charming exterior—which was not changed in the renovation.
In response to the Bay Area’s housing crisis and a recent relaxation in ADU rules, Emerging Objects has crafted an experimental housing prototype: the Cabin of Curiosities. True to its name, the unusual structure is clad in over 4,500 3D-printed ceramic tiles and features a beautiful front facade full of succulents. The structure is envisioned as a livable or rentable ADU whose one-room gabled structure is weathertight, structurally sound, and designed for longevity.
The original home had been built into the hillside, and the firm kept that basic exterior form. The exterior door seen here accesses the separate en-suite room that can be used as a bedroom, storage, or flex space.
The firm added a 60-square-meter annex to the existing 88-square-meter stone building to fashion a residence that’s now about 148 square meters (or around 1,500 square feet).
The two-story annex is clad in charcoal corrugated steel for contrast with the granite stone and tucked under the rebuilt tile roofline. "In materiality, the new and old were distinguished, sheltered under the same roof: the stone and the corrugated sheet, side-by-side and in continuity," says the firm.
The home is located on the bank of the historic National 18 road with a view of the Serra da Estrela mountains.
In Pukwana Beach, Wisconsin, Lindsay Pauly and Daniel Ohrtman married their desire for minimalism and sustainability with their wish for a family-friendly summer house.
Extension
Villa Slow is a modern interpretation of traditional barn houses commonly found in the Cantabrian mountains.
The backyard boasts a swimming pool, a Jacuzzi, and a sauna with a cold plunge. The estate also includes walking paths and meticulously landscaped gardens.
The pergola-covered terrace opens to an expansive grassy lawn.
The entryway to Jim Belushi's Brentwood residence.
The couple introduced new landscaping and privacy walls, one of which screens off a new pool in the front yard. The exterior received a fresh coat of white stucco, architectural embellishment around the bell, and black paint on shutters and original metal windows.
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