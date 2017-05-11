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All Photos/exterior/roof material : tile/roofline : flat

Exterior Tile Roof Material Flat Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

On Spain’s Costa Daurada, Slow Studio used passive design principles to create an efficient, flexible family home for Guillem and Arantza Pujadas.
The old and new volumes are clearly distinct in style. Visual connection is created by the the vertical rhythm of the new cladding echoing the timber work on the original gable roof, and the neutral color palette.
The ADU has its own entrance from the lower street, with the primary residence on the upper hill.
Designed for off-grid functionality out of necessity, the self-sufficient bach that Herbst Architects designed for their friend is a stellar getaway on New Zealand’s Great Barrier Island. Clad in cedar, the modestly sized abode embraces outdoor living and views of the Pacific Ocean.
DGN Studio renovated and extended a semidetached Victorian terrace near London Fields for clients Rebecca and Roman. The rear extension is defined by a material palette of exposed concrete and white-oiled oak, which was chosen for its durability, as well as its warm texture and grain. “We are very aware of the dialogue around the sustainability of concrete as a building material, so we were keen to make sure its use was related to a specific set of practical tasks for which it would stand the test of time,” says DGN studio cofounder Geraldine Ng.
In addition to turning what had been two apartments into a single residence, Techentin reconfigured the garden facade, adding a terrace, French doors, and a freestanding chimney.
Diane—who taught art history at the Alberta College of Art and Design—adapted a Japanese design for the Moongazer, and her husband David designed and built the clerestory roof. “The cabin is cedar, somehow perfectly proportioned and a fantastic little spot to be,” she says. “On the strength of that, I figured I could do it again.”
Natale and Caleb Ebel’s home in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles was built in 1922. It has 2 bedrooms/2 baths upstairs, and there’s 1 bedroom/1 bath on the lower level, which can work as a separate private suite for family from out-of-town, or a studio for the couple.
BVDS Architecture didn’t do any work to the exterior, apart from the box dormer which is clad in tiles to meet permitted development requirements. "From the outside, I think some people would regard the extension as a mistake, as it defies logic to build something that is only half a floor high," says architect George Bradley.
The 2,022-square-foot home has three bedrooms and three baths. The exterior facade was kept as is in the remodel.
For a San Francisco couple living on a hill overlooking the Mission District in San Francisco, glass walls were a must. Indoor louvers allow the residents to frame their view of the city, much like the aperture on a camera.
Flip House's open plan allows striking views outward to the city, bay, and garden. The back of the house was recast as the primary facade with a new glass wall, allowing natural light to fill the home throughout the day.
The cabin's large windows allow an unparalleled view of the pond it overlooks, while lush greenery seems to almost cover the exterior.
Although the cabin is a part of the hospital campus, special care has been taken to make sure its secluded location allows it to have an identity of its own.
Commissioned as part of the popular Chinese reality television show Beautiful House, Beijing–based studio Evolution Design Architects was given a budget of 600,000 RMB (approximately $87,965 USD) for construction and interior design, as well as just two months to complete the transformation.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The upper volume reaches for the infinite view.
The house wraps itself around the historic tree while allowing the natural landscape to do the same around itself.
From the edge of the property the graceful entry and landscape gently slope around to a lower yard.
The entry portal shows itself to the public.
Neighborhood looks towards the site and house anchoring the landscape.
The upper floor volume floats over the corten steel base extending itself towards the view while creating carved spaces.
The upper building was renovated to house the master suite and adjoining studio.
The smaller of the two existing buildings, this renovated structure houses two bedrooms. A glass overhang was installed above the passageway linking the historic structure with the concrete addition.
“The ‘new box’ on the site is made to be relatively inconspicuous,” say the architects of the boxy, concrete extension. “In the presence of the time-honored beauty of 70-year-old houses and the supreme natural landscape, any fresh elements seem unnecessary and charmless.”
Separated by an elevation difference of approximately 13 feet, the renovated structures are oriented towards views of the East China Sea.
The city of Kyoto was once filled with such vernacular buildings, but today, close to two percent of its machiyas are being demolished every year.
A back view of the house reveals its glass facade and perch on the hillside overlooking East Honolulu.
Front house night view
Exterior rear facade with reclaimed Cony Island boardwalk