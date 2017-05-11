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All Photos/exterior/roof material : tile/roofline : curved

Exterior Tile Roof Material Curved Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

An aerial view of the restored roofs with the curving plane of the veranda cover tucked beneath. The designers used polymer mortar for the finish of the veranda roof, "which is smooth and forms contrast with the adjacent textured tile rooftops," notes the firm.
The curved cornice at the veranda roof was built on site.
The idea for a new 1,722-square-foot house was born when the home's owner spoke to Ziyu Zhuang of RSAA: "Look at the tallest tree that survived in our village. It’s beautiful. It should be seen in this house after it's been rebuilt." And so the design of the home, named Tongling Recluse, evolved around preserving the tree and elements from the old ruins.
Tongling Recluse looks out upon pristine mountain vistas.
The home's gray tile roof matches the roofs of the other houses in the ancient village.
An aerial view of Tongling Recluse.
The house sits well within its rocky, forested landscape.
Eaves create sheltered walkways around the house.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE