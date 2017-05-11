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All Photos/exterior/roof material : tile/siding material : stucco

Exterior Tile Roof Material Stucco Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The ADU has its own entrance from the lower street, with the primary residence on the upper hill.
In addition to turning what had been two apartments into a single residence, Techentin reconfigured the garden facade, adding a terrace, French doors, and a freestanding chimney.
Natale and Caleb Ebel’s home in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles was built in 1922. It has 2 bedrooms/2 baths upstairs, and there’s 1 bedroom/1 bath on the lower level, which can work as a separate private suite for family from out-of-town, or a studio for the couple.
Determining the structural integrity of the original brick dairy was paramount to the design of the new addition perched above. The existing brick walls, footings, and roof structure were all assessed, and steel features prominently in the extension to ensure stability.
The dairy is juxtaposed against the “modern industrial” extension, which is clad in Cemintel Barestone panels. The original facade and windows of the dairy bring a unique character to the project.
The 2,022-square-foot home has three bedrooms and three baths. The exterior facade was kept as is in the remodel.
The renovated exterior features fresh landscaping and hardscaping, along with new windows and doors.
Wijaya added a front wall and custom wood gates to provide privacy.
The family were drawn to the Spanish Colonial–style home’s charming exterior—which was not changed in the renovation.
Built in 1926, the Calori House rests on a rare flat shelf above the canyon floor in Glendale, California. After severe neglect, the historic residence was completely restored in 2016.
The backyard boasts a swimming pool, a Jacuzzi, and a sauna with a cold plunge. The estate also includes walking paths and meticulously landscaped gardens.
The pergola-covered terrace opens to an expansive grassy lawn.
The entryway to Jim Belushi's Brentwood residence.
The couple introduced new landscaping and privacy walls, one of which screens off a new pool in the front yard. The exterior received a fresh coat of white stucco, architectural embellishment around the bell, and black paint on shutters and original metal windows.
Nichinichi Townhouse in Kyoto, Japan
Here is 6225 Quebec Drive at dusk.
A back view of the house reveals its glass facade and perch on the hillside overlooking East Honolulu.