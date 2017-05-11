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All Photos/exterior/roof material : tile/siding material : brick

Exterior Tile Roof Material Brick Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The old and new volumes are clearly distinct in style. Visual connection is created by the the vertical rhythm of the new cladding echoing the timber work on the original gable roof, and the neutral color palette.
DGN Studio renovated and extended a semidetached Victorian terrace near London Fields for clients Rebecca and Roman. The rear extension is defined by a material palette of exposed concrete and white-oiled oak, which was chosen for its durability, as well as its warm texture and grain. “We are very aware of the dialogue around the sustainability of concrete as a building material, so we were keen to make sure its use was related to a specific set of practical tasks for which it would stand the test of time,” says DGN studio cofounder Geraldine Ng.
Still House sits within a row of colorful shophouses along Koon Seng Road in Singapore’s culturally rich Joo Chiat district.
At Canvas House, traditional features include timber, double-swing entrance doors and signage bearing the Low family name.
BVDS Architecture didn’t do any work to the exterior, apart from the box dormer which is clad in tiles to meet permitted development requirements. "From the outside, I think some people would regard the extension as a mistake, as it defies logic to build something that is only half a floor high," says architect George Bradley.
Determining the structural integrity of the original brick dairy was paramount to the design of the new addition perched above. The existing brick walls, footings, and roof structure were all assessed, and steel features prominently in the extension to ensure stability.
The dairy is juxtaposed against the “modern industrial” extension, which is clad in Cemintel Barestone panels. The original facade and windows of the dairy bring a unique character to the project.
The 2,022-square-foot home has three bedrooms and three baths. The exterior facade was kept as is in the remodel.
Roof terraces connect the two volumes on the lot.
The tile-clad addition sits in the former yard of the wedding room, and now hosts the entry, dining room, and kitchen.
Wonder Architects skillfully integrated the new addition with the older brick structure on the site, as well as the surrounding homes. The original structure held a wedding room that was built in the 1980s.
The new house embraces the dual frontage potential of the lot - stretching from street to street. On the rear, a garage and second living space open to the street.
The house directly engages with the street through direct access, large openings, and windows.
The architects knew the roof would be clearly visible within the neighborhood, so they opted to use slate for its beautiful aesthetic.
The shadow cast by the roofline resembles a series of mountain peaks.
An aerial view of the restored roofs with the curving plane of the veranda cover tucked beneath. The designers used polymer mortar for the finish of the veranda roof, "which is smooth and forms contrast with the adjacent textured tile rooftops," notes the firm.
The curved cornice at the veranda roof was built on site.
"The design team restored and preserved many valuable historical elements such as the gateway and carvings of the arched door opening," says the firm. Through the arched door is a reception room and an equipment room.
The restored facade of the Quishe Courtyard by ARCHSTUDIO references the melding of traditional and modern architecture within. "Qi" means "seven" in Mandarin, and "she" means "house," giving the project its name; its address in the hutong is seven, and it originally boasted seven pitched-roof buildings.
Located in a quiet street, this project takes advantage from an abandoned building of 1920
The windows were renovated with its original shape
The main volume of the extension is constructed from offset Douglas fir battens painted blue and gray. This reflects the vertical lines and gray color of the ribbed render used in the extension to the side of the house.
Sliding glass doors offer expansive views of the rear garden—and they can be opened in the spring and summer months to extend the living space outside.
The concrete extension continues the dramatically sloped roofline of the original structure.
The project was led by architect Jesús Perales, who recently won the XI Bienal Alejandro de la Sota - Muestra de Arquitectura de Tarragona.
A large deck positioned under the roofline of the communal building allows occupants to feel as though they’re floating over the land and also creates a perch to appreciate views to the river.
The view of the home from the driveway shows their staggered positions nestled into a slight slope. The materiality of the two volumes were an important element. The “private” structure on the right hosts the bedrooms and was constructed in stones pulled from the site, “adding a beautiful layer of the red colors from the region to the project.” The “social” structure on the left houses the communal living areas.
For the extension, Bureau Fraai decided to extend the current old barn next to the farmhouse. While the existing barn was built from bricks and ceramic roof tiles, the façade and roof of the extension are made of black pre-weathered titanium zinc with hidden aluminum window frames that give it a bold and modern feel.
The idea for a new 1,722-square-foot house was born when the home's owner spoke to Ziyu Zhuang of RSAA: "Look at the tallest tree that survived in our village. It’s beautiful. It should be seen in this house after it's been rebuilt." And so the design of the home, named Tongling Recluse, evolved around preserving the tree and elements from the old ruins.
Tongling Recluse looks out upon pristine mountain vistas.
The home's gray tile roof matches the roofs of the other houses in the ancient village.
An aerial view of Tongling Recluse.
The house sits well within its rocky, forested landscape.
Eaves create sheltered walkways around the house.
Designers Russell Pinch and Oona Bannon kept many of the architectural details of the 300-year-old cow barn they turned into a second home, including its terra-cotta roof tiles. The primary structural change took place on the front facade, which they tore down and rebuilt, opening space for a traditional oeil-de-boeuf window. The door on the left opens to a workshop. In addition to designing furniture, the couple also create interiors for select clients.
The historic site consists of an old farmhouse, stable, and shed, along with bunkers and artillery foundations from the both World War I and World War II. The stable has been converted into a modern 5,683-square-foot bed and breakfast establishment called The Bunkers.
Incisions made in the façade amplify the contrast between the red and yellow brickwork.
Streamlined sections of metal-framed windows with triple glazing stylishly connect the brick and wooden volumes.
For the farmhouse residence, the team has removed all the elements that did not have any significant heritage value. "Valuable historical constructions are thus brought into equilibrium with the scarcely added volumes," says Damiaan Vanhoutte, a co-founder of the firm.
For a bit of elevation in the overwhelmingly horizontal compound, step onto the deck of the Stealth Barn. A strip of mowed grass delineates a path between the two structures; otherwise the grasses grow wild.
This 19th century workshop in the Netherlands was converted into a cool, modern apartment.
Additional glazing was added to the structure to increase the natural light.
The main house is a converted barn.
.There are 21 solar panels on the roof of the former cartshed (on the left).
Barnhouse blends in