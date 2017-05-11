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All Photos/exterior/roof material : tile/siding material : concrete

Exterior Tile Roof Material Concrete Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

A concrete lintel and post marks the new window and door in the facade. The building's position makes inhabitants feel like they are hunkered down in the olive grove.
DGN Studio renovated and extended a semidetached Victorian terrace near London Fields for clients Rebecca and Roman. The rear extension is defined by a material palette of exposed concrete and white-oiled oak, which was chosen for its durability, as well as its warm texture and grain. “We are very aware of the dialogue around the sustainability of concrete as a building material, so we were keen to make sure its use was related to a specific set of practical tasks for which it would stand the test of time,” says DGN studio cofounder Geraldine Ng.
Natale and Caleb Ebel’s home in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles was built in 1922. It has 2 bedrooms/2 baths upstairs, and there’s 1 bedroom/1 bath on the lower level, which can work as a separate private suite for family from out-of-town, or a studio for the couple.
During the renovation, Chu extended the bathroom next to the master bedroom outwards to create a bath and shower room that blurs the boundaries between interior and exterior. He also added a skylight made from a repurposed car sunroof, which was purchased secondhand for $100 and could be operated by remote control to easily let the elements in. “There were many challenges in what we wanted to do,” says Chu. “Then, we searched for materials and ways of doing that—or we let the site inspire us.”
The sliding front door is made of glass panels, and its bright red color was inspired by the red doors (symbolic of fortune and prosperity) found in traditional villages in Taiwan. “We wanted the front door to be transparent so that light filters into the interior even when the door is closed,” says Chu. “It was very important to have a constant relationship between inside and outside.”
Determining the structural integrity of the original brick dairy was paramount to the design of the new addition perched above. The existing brick walls, footings, and roof structure were all assessed, and steel features prominently in the extension to ensure stability.
The dairy is juxtaposed against the “modern industrial” extension, which is clad in Cemintel Barestone panels. The original facade and windows of the dairy bring a unique character to the project.
The 2,022-square-foot home has three bedrooms and three baths. The exterior facade was kept as is in the remodel.
Sliding glass doors offer expansive views of the rear garden—and they can be opened in the spring and summer months to extend the living space outside.
The ground floor is dedicated to an open-plan living and dining space that connects with the garden through the new extension, while the upper floors contain bedrooms and a rumpus room.
The concrete extension continues the dramatically sloped roofline of the original structure.
The project was led by architect Jesús Perales, who recently won the XI Bienal Alejandro de la Sota - Muestra de Arquitectura de Tarragona.
External area, integrated to the house by balcony common to all rooms, has swimming pool and deck. Casa Di Irena furniture. Deck run by Lovato Marcenaria
A large deck positioned under the roofline of the communal building allows occupants to feel as though they’re floating over the land and also creates a perch to appreciate views to the river.
The view of the home from the driveway shows their staggered positions nestled into a slight slope. The materiality of the two volumes were an important element. The “private” structure on the right hosts the bedrooms and was constructed in stones pulled from the site, “adding a beautiful layer of the red colors from the region to the project.” The “social” structure on the left houses the communal living areas.
The home lights up from within at night.
The stone curtains give the facade a special inner glow.
The large openings facing south and west are shielded from the sun by curtains of stones that create a special effect as the sun sets.
The new guest house stands on the footprint of the original building.
Light shines through the home's stone curtains at night.
Commissioned as part of the popular Chinese reality television show Beautiful House, Beijing–based studio Evolution Design Architects was given a budget of 600,000 RMB (approximately $87,965 USD) for construction and interior design, as well as just two months to complete the transformation.
The upper volume reaches for the infinite view.
The house wraps itself around the historic tree while allowing the natural landscape to do the same around itself.
From the edge of the property the graceful entry and landscape gently slope around to a lower yard.
The entry portal shows itself to the public.
Neighborhood looks towards the site and house anchoring the landscape.
The upper floor volume floats over the corten steel base extending itself towards the view while creating carved spaces.
The upper building was renovated to house the master suite and adjoining studio.
The smaller of the two existing buildings, this renovated structure houses two bedrooms. A glass overhang was installed above the passageway linking the historic structure with the concrete addition.
“The ‘new box’ on the site is made to be relatively inconspicuous,” say the architects of the boxy, concrete extension. “In the presence of the time-honored beauty of 70-year-old houses and the supreme natural landscape, any fresh elements seem unnecessary and charmless.”
Separated by an elevation difference of approximately 13 feet, the renovated structures are oriented towards views of the East China Sea.
A back view of the house reveals its glass facade and perch on the hillside overlooking East Honolulu.
The ground floor of the two-story structure includes a living room, dining room, and three bedrooms—all with en-suite bathrooms. It also features a huge loft area with an additional living space, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom. Each level has an outdoor terrace, while the lower terrace has a barbecue.
The only clue to the property's past life are the train tracks which traverse the garden.