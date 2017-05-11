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All Photos/exterior/roof material : tile/roofline : butterfly

Exterior Tile Roof Material Butterfly Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The project was led by architect Jesús Perales, who recently won the XI Bienal Alejandro de la Sota - Muestra de Arquitectura de Tarragona.