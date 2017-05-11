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All Photos/exterior/roof material : tile/roofline : shed

Exterior Tile Roof Material Shed Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

A second tiny house is set within an existing structure and contains a kitchen, dining area, and bathroom.
BVDS Architecture didn’t do any work to the exterior, apart from the box dormer which is clad in tiles to meet permitted development requirements. "From the outside, I think some people would regard the extension as a mistake, as it defies logic to build something that is only half a floor high," says architect George Bradley.
Determining the structural integrity of the original brick dairy was paramount to the design of the new addition perched above. The existing brick walls, footings, and roof structure were all assessed, and steel features prominently in the extension to ensure stability.
The dairy is juxtaposed against the “modern industrial” extension, which is clad in Cemintel Barestone panels. The original facade and windows of the dairy bring a unique character to the project.
In addition to the new cabins and a sauna, the designers revamped old farmland to provide local produce to the restaurant, added landscaping around the seawater pond, and strengthened an existing quay to give fishing boats a place to dock.
A new sauna and relaxation area were built using leftover materials from the first building phase. The sauna was made entirely of leftover cross-laminated timber, a reclaimed window from the restoration of the main house, and is topped with reclaimed slate roof tiles.
A large deck positioned under the roofline of the communal building allows occupants to feel as though they’re floating over the land and also creates a perch to appreciate views to the river.
The view of the home from the driveway shows their staggered positions nestled into a slight slope. The materiality of the two volumes were an important element. The “private” structure on the right hosts the bedrooms and was constructed in stones pulled from the site, “adding a beautiful layer of the red colors from the region to the project.” The “social” structure on the left houses the communal living areas.
The plot slopes downward from street level.
Located in the fishing village of Agger on the northwest coast of Jutland, Woodhouse is the perfect base for exploring Thy National Park. Whether it be mountain biking through the woods, horseback riding, windsurfing, fishing, or hiking, the options are endless.