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All Photos/exterior/roof material : tile/building type : prefab

Exterior Tile Roof Material Prefab Design Photos and Ideas

The upper volume reaches for the infinite view.
The house wraps itself around the historic tree while allowing the natural landscape to do the same around itself.
From the edge of the property the graceful entry and landscape gently slope around to a lower yard.
The entry portal shows itself to the public.
Neighborhood looks towards the site and house anchoring the landscape.
The upper floor volume floats over the corten steel base extending itself towards the view while creating carved spaces.