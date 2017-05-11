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All Photos/exterior/roof material : tile/siding material : wood

Exterior Tile Roof Material Wood Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

The old and new volumes are clearly distinct in style. Visual connection is created by the the vertical rhythm of the new cladding echoing the timber work on the original gable roof, and the neutral color palette.
Designed for off-grid functionality out of necessity, the self-sufficient bach that Herbst Architects designed for their friend is a stellar getaway on New Zealand’s Great Barrier Island. Clad in cedar, the modestly sized abode embraces outdoor living and views of the Pacific Ocean.
Architect Robert van Katwijk of TBO Architects designed Eva and Michiel’s Rotterdam home.
The site in Darling Point is on a winding street leading up a hill, and the new architecture is designed to express the pitched-roof language of the original terrace house. “It’s incredibly steep at the back, which means the house looks rather modest from the street front—just a pitched-roof garage and a gate,” says architect Bronwyn Litera. “At the rear facing Rushcutters Bay, however, it drops away over a height of five stories. The house is also in a heritage conservation zone, which meant that the existing roof line and chimneys needed to be retained. We worked closely with TC Build to form a ‘plan of attack,’ which involved propping the two long walls and the roof, and completely gutting the interiors.”
The exterior of the front door has been painted bright orange, a reference to the shipping containers' (painted over) Cor-Ten steel. From the street, this is the only indication of what lies inside.
It was important that the renovation fit into the vernacular of the traditional neighbourhood, both in terms of scale and external materiality. As a result, the shipping containers are visible only in the interior and backyard.
A simple floor plan emphasizes the rugged materiality of this elongated, cabin-style home in Valle de Bravo.
Diane—who taught art history at the Alberta College of Art and Design—adapted a Japanese design for the Moongazer, and her husband David designed and built the clerestory roof. “The cabin is cedar, somehow perfectly proportioned and a fantastic little spot to be,” she says. “On the strength of that, I figured I could do it again.”
The new house embraces the dual frontage potential of the lot - stretching from street to street. On the rear, a garage and second living space open to the street.
The house directly engages with the street through direct access, large openings, and windows.
The architects knew the roof would be clearly visible within the neighborhood, so they opted to use slate for its beautiful aesthetic.
The shadow cast by the roofline resembles a series of mountain peaks.
Located among lush, rolling hills in Valles Pasiegos, Spain, Villa Slow is a minimalist holiday home designed by Laura Álvarez Architecture. The property was once a stone ruin, and now it generates more energy than it uses.
In wild, rugged Patagonia, Chilean architectural firm SAA Arquitectura + Territorio has crafted a comfortable and contemporary home in a notoriously inhospitable environment where access to materials and labor is limited. The exterior is entirely sheathed in shingles made from locally sourced lenga wood, a species native to the Patagonia-Andean forests.
The main volume of the extension is constructed from offset Douglas fir battens painted blue and gray. This reflects the vertical lines and gray color of the ribbed render used in the extension to the side of the house.
One-way mirrored glass wraps around a portion of the home. "We wanted it to reflect like glass so that when you sit on the terrace, you see trees or the view in all directions—including when you look towards the house," says Larsen. The mirror effect is slightly distorted, and no birds have flown into the glass.
Set atop a small existing foundation, the outdoor terrace is angled towards the south for views of snowcapped mountains, including Großer Priel, the highest mountain of the Totes Gebirge range.
The upper level of the house cantilevers out to shelter the terrace below that was built on the foundation of the former cabin previously on site.
Accessed from the upper level, the home is oriented northwest to southeast to capture views of the mountains towards the south and views of the pine forest uphill to the north.
The roof is covered in dark ceramic tiles that complement the larch cladding that wraps the upper floor. The larch was stained a dark gray, rather than black, and subtly changes color in different light conditions.
Located 2,600 feet above sea level in Upper Austria, the Mountain House sits at the intersection of the low lands and the Alps.
In addition to the new cabins and a sauna, the designers revamped old farmland to provide local produce to the restaurant, added landscaping around the seawater pond, and strengthened an existing quay to give fishing boats a place to dock.
A new sauna and relaxation area were built using leftover materials from the first building phase. The sauna was made entirely of leftover cross-laminated timber, a reclaimed window from the restoration of the main house, and is topped with reclaimed slate roof tiles.
External area, integrated to the house by balcony common to all rooms, has swimming pool and deck. Casa Di Irena furniture. Deck run by Lovato Marcenaria
Set on the shores of Patagonia's largest lake, Casa Sombreros is located near the village of Puerto Rio Tranquilo, four hours south of Aysen Region's capital of Coyhaique.
Casa Sombreros comprises two interconnected, rectangular volumes parallel to the lake. The larger volume contains the living spaces and extends northwards to capture natural light.
The foundations were anchored directly into bedrock.
Since the remote site and harsh climate made access to supplies and labor difficult, the architects used prefabricated materials and construction methods.
The architects created a simple, shed-like refuge so as to not detract from the surrounding environment.
Extension
Villa Slow is a modern interpretation of traditional barn houses commonly found in the Cantabrian mountains.
For a San Francisco couple living on a hill overlooking the Mission District in San Francisco, glass walls were a must. Indoor louvers allow the residents to frame their view of the city, much like the aperture on a camera.
Outside, this library fits into its rural surroundings by mimicking the structure of surrounding homes. But its translucent panels give it a modern edge.
A large deck positioned under the roofline of the communal building allows occupants to feel as though they’re floating over the land and also creates a perch to appreciate views to the river.
The view of the home from the driveway shows their staggered positions nestled into a slight slope. The materiality of the two volumes were an important element. The “private” structure on the right hosts the bedrooms and was constructed in stones pulled from the site, “adding a beautiful layer of the red colors from the region to the project.” The “social” structure on the left houses the communal living areas.
Nichinichi Townhouse in Kyoto, Japan
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