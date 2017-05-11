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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : accent

Bedroom Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Rosie sits on the Murphy queen bed that extends out from the casework once the desk is folded down.
“The bedroom is without a doubt my happy place,” Adam says.
New windows and their views of the trees lend a treehouse feel to the interior, which is wrapped in wood and has heated slate floors, as well as a Jotul stove. “It's a little bit lighter, a little bit more fun, but it still has a richness that goes with the house,” says Pellegrini.
White oak paneling lines the sleeping loft.
A light well, cut into the side of the house that shares a wall with its neighbor, brings illumination and air into the primary bedroom and bathroom.
After discovering extra space in an enclosed storage loft, Alessia converted it into an en-suite.
The primary bedroom still has fantastic sight lines to the water from its second-floor location.
The bedroom is also open to the rest of the house through the steel beam supports.
"The house is so small that the renovation required a lot of attention to get the scale of the details right, light the crown molding,
Warm textures in the bedrooms are offset by colorful art work.
In the couple's guest room, authentic shoji screens have been converted into sliding closet doors. “I have a slight obsession with Japanese precision and culture,” Mel says.
Each sleeping nook has a reading light. “It's really easy to unplug there and still be comfortable,” says St-Laurent.
In the primary bedroom, wood and Mediterranean aesthetics provide the common thread. The bedside lamps are from the Spanish decor chain Natura.
Exposed wood beams are set against contemporary artwork and custom furniture in this bedroom. An expansive modern chandelier, finished in black, provides ample downlighting for the large room.
"We added the triangular transom to be able to see the continuation of the ceiling beams, as well as get more sunlight into the bedroom," says Azin.
In the main bedroom, Lostine bedside tables with Mantis sconces from Design Within Reach flank a bed from Room & Board. The vintage rug was sourced from Portland’s Kat + Maouche, and the wallpaper is by Galbraith & Paul.
Cheng had to borrow space from the bedroom to create a more functional bathroom, but a built-in dresser and desk keep the layout feeling spacious.
The Hunter bed and nightstands from Rove Concepts are positioned below the Leyland Sconce by Worley’s Lighting.
In the main bedroom, Devlin painted the ceiling black for a bit more “moody” treatment.
The bedroom is a soothing retreat with soft textures.
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom
A new, linear window high up in the wall lets in light, but doesn’t call for blinds to ensure privacy. "When you're in either bedroom, you just see blue skies and palm trees," says Emily of the new window configuration. "And it’s just such a great little hack, especially if you are reconfiguring windows for basically anywhere in L.A., where you're on top of your neighbors."
The bedrooms all face south and are cooled by ocean breezes.
The primary bedroom faces the sea and has direct access to the large deck.
Life House's COVID-19 precautions include allowing guests to opt-out of housekeeping and twice-daily cleanings of the public spaces.
A look at one of the property's other cabins, all of which were built at the turn of the nineteenth century and have been renovated to offer modern amenities.
Inside, several of the larger A-frame cabins feature a bright second floor, which the couple updated with a simple coat of white paint. Their goal was to freshen the spaces without making them feel overly modern or fancy.
Designed by Tham & Videgård Arkitekter, this house is located in the outer region of the Stockholm archipelago. To keep expenses low, the architects opted for a simple gabled design and simple materials—the sheet metal facade and OSB walls within, for instance.
The main bedroom with exposed water basin and bathroom
Bedroom and studio with wood strips bench
A Floyd Platform bed and Headboard supports a mattress from Tuft and Needle and Parachute linens in a warm oatmeal color. The artwork is from the Poster Club.
A vintage, goat-hair Moroccan rug overlaid on a larger, textured wool rug from Armadillo & Co. adds visual interest and a warm color palette in this bedroom designed by Ginny Macdonald.
The trailer is wired for LED strip lighting, USB chargers, a ceiling fan, and individual bedroom reading lights.
An Artemide NH Wall sconce sits over an antique bedside table.
Welcoming and cozy, the bed is decadently spacious and is set upon hydraulics, which can easily be lifted to reveal even more hidden storage compartments.
Wooden closet doors and accents warm up the bedroom, which otherwise continues the house’s rough concrete and plaster palette. The bed linens are from The T-Shirt Bed Co., while the lamp and side table are from MRP Home. The planter is from Country Road.
The media loft features soft goods made locally by The Oriole Mill, Sew Co., and Echo View Mill. The iron work for the lofts and the side porch railings was done by Iron Maiden Studios in Asheville.
Wallpaper and floral patterns liven up another bedroom.
A swinging wall sconce adds a touch of drama and warmth to the bedroom.
Merrill had the clients’ bed frame covered in teal velvet. The curtains are sewn from Muriel Brandolini fabric, and the pillowcases feature an eye print from Kari Fisher.
The main bedroom of Villa Ro includes a freestanding tub made of local black marble.
The "Jungle Room" is swathed in Benjamin Moore’s Lehigh Green.
The bed frame is the Luciano Bertoncini Min Bed for Design Within Reach.
The light is from Cedar &amp; Moss, “but they feel like they were made for the home,” says Foken. It’s mounted above a vintage bedside table on the preserved paneling.
The main bedroom showcases a solid oak-and-raffia headboard designed by Timothee, which is accented by Le Corbusier’s Marseille Lamp.
The fireplace was retained, and a door was installed to provide access to the new bathroom.
In the third-floor master suite, a core of storage separates the bed and bathroom.
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