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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : accent/floors : dark hardwood

Bedroom Accent Lighting Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"We added the triangular transom to be able to see the continuation of the ceiling beams, as well as get more sunlight into the bedroom," says Azin.
A custom vanity activates an empty niche created by the fireplace column.
A Raleigh bed by Design Within Reach anchors the guest bedroom, which also features art by Kimmy Quillin and Carrie Crawford sourced at Uprise.
Timberframed loft
The renovated master bedroom features a restored seamless corner window with metal factory sash components—a trademark design element for Walter. Another wing of the structure also contains an original family apartment, which Grant and Sparkes are planning to renovate next.
Certain lighter color hues—such as whites, neutrals, blues, and greens—can elicit calming effects.
In the upstairs bedroom, burnt wood flooring echoes the dark concrete floors downstairs, while the window’s angles reflect the rooflines outside. Built-in storage optimally utilizes the available space.
The lofted bedroom enjoys a view of the treetops.
This bedroom is tucked in the turret of the Tudor-style home.
The hotel features custom-built millwork crafted in Ohio’s Amish Country—including walnut martini bars and tambour walls, as seen here. All specialty pieces are created from locally grown walnut trees.
In an 850-square-foot loft in Montreal, Quebec–based firm Gepetto built understated, custom cabinetry to suit an aging couple's needs. Here, the Murphy bed that folds into a larger walnut storage unit. The wall, which also conceals a washer and dryer, does double duty as a partition between the bedroom and the loft’s entrance. Modern Murphy beds like this one often incorporate sleek lines constructed in dark-toned woods.
Framework Architecture created a partially enclosed sleeping nook in this tiny Brooklyn studio apartment, which snuggly fits a full-sized bed.
Master Suite + Hall - bed: Alias, Rift-cut white oak, full-height, honeycomb panels and doors: hand wire brushed, stained, sealed, sanded, glazed, sanded and top-coated
Bickford Park - Master Bedroom
Master Suite - linear fireplace w/ lava stone in sitting area - Chairs: Thayer-Coggin, designed by Milo Baughman (new), Coffee table: vintage Thayer Coggin designed by Milo Baughman (chrome and smoke glass), bed: Alias