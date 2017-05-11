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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : accent/lighting : recessed

Bedroom Accent Lighting Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The primary bedroom still has fantastic sight lines to the water from its second-floor location.
The primary bedroom faces the sea and has direct access to the large deck.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
The master bedroom on the first floor has views over the green roof, bringing a sense of life into the interior and visually breaking up the view of the surrounding rooftops.
The bedroom houses a fitted double bed and wardrobe, as well as an integrated, stainless-steel fresh water tank.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
Integrated storage shelves are located over the foot of the bed. The integrated panel controls the LED lights and heater, and also has USB and 12V charging outlets. The trailer garners power from a 100W solar charging system.
The interior is enclosed in pine plywood with black, perforated leather accents. Wall insulation maxes out at 8.2 inches in order to maintain a comfortable interior temperature.
The bedroom is located on the mezzanine level.
Wood paneling wraps the interior of a trapezoidal cabin.
The pop-up suite includes a large, comfortable bed for two.
Airbnb has partnered with Musée du Louvre to celebrate 30 years of the museum's iconic pyramid.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
The hotel's rooms have a variety of interior layouts, and may include bunk beds or traditional Tatami straw floor coverings.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
One of the bedrooms on the first floor has two study nooks.
In an 850-square-foot loft in Montreal, Quebec–based firm Gepetto built understated, custom cabinetry to suit an aging couple's needs. Here, the Murphy bed that folds into a larger walnut storage unit. The wall, which also conceals a washer and dryer, does double duty as a partition between the bedroom and the loft’s entrance. Modern Murphy beds like this one often incorporate sleek lines constructed in dark-toned woods.
One of the most effective bedroom lighting ideas for a low ceiling is this recessed skylight-inspired lighting feature. It helps keep the space from feeling too snug.
A singular recessed light nestled in the white ceiling is all that’s needed in this expansive room with 270 degrees of floor-to-ceiling windows.
The chandelier in one of the bedrooms is by David Weeks.
The second-floor bedrooms and bathrooms are connected via a central closet.
Master Bedroom
Master Suite
Kids guest bedroom rift & quartered oak millwork bed, desk & shelving.
Just a short two hour high-speed train ride from Tokyo will take you to Minami-Uonuma, in the region of Niigata. Here, you’ll find Satoyama Jujo, a countryside hotel with cypress and cedar wood floors, outdoor bathtub, furniture by Arne Jacobsen, Hans Wegner and Isamu Noguchi, and spectacular mountain views.