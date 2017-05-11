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All Photos/bedroom

Bedroom Design Photos and Ideas

The home's interior gardens were planted to attract hummingbirds, butterflies, and other wildlife, creating a landscape where the family's children can explore and discover nature just outside their door.
A bespoke mirrored unit divides the sleeping area from the walk-in wardrobe, while disfused glass lets distributes light from the bedroom to the ensuite.
The boys' attic hideout, illuminated by an existing window facing the front of the house.
In the renovated master bedroom, the Knot Cushion Pillow on the bed is from Design Within Reach. The wainscot and millwork utilize Radiata pine plywood.
A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
In the living area, the plywood walls, ceiling and sleeping nook with a queen bed and integrated storage reference the tree trunks that surround the structure. The upholstered armchairs, table, and stools are from Gus Modern; the flooring is Marmoleum by Forbo.
Warwas set the bump-out at an angle, to capture the tree canopy throughout the year. It's outfitted with automatic shades for privacy.
Picture rails make it easy to hang photos and prints, and the couple can quickly swap them out without leaving holes in the wall.
Rosie sits on the Murphy queen bed that extends out from the casework once the desk is folded down.
Ikeda carefully considered the new uses that might involve the extended family when they visit. Thus, the detached guesthouse allows each family unit to have their own bedroom while staying together in the same place; features is the largest room in the guesthouse.
A second level was removed so the house now features the tall ceiling that was common of the igura-zukuri style house type; featured is the bedroom in the main house.
Inside, the back wall angles upward to create a built-in headboard. Furniture is all moveable, and the two single beds can be combined to make a king-sized sleeping arrangement.
“The bedroom is without a doubt my happy place,” Adam says.
A Nelson bed and bench join a Design By Them love seat in the primary bedroom. The hand-knotted linen rug is by Palermo, and the artworks are by Virginie Hucher.
The bed has a niche for storing books.
The self-sufficient residence operates entirely on solar power and includes an incinerating toilet and a rainwater collection and filtration system.
In order to improve the home's flow, Nicole and Tom chose to close in a veranda to create their bedroom. It now overlooks the garden and adjoins a walk-in wardrobe and nursery space.
The master bedroom incudes closet doors and a floating shelf-cupboard combo clad with polished plywood.
The master bedroom's wall-mounted light sconces continue upward to form the curtain rods.
A trio of original artworks by Andrea hang above the Rejuvenation bed in the primary bedroom. A pair of Industry West Cane Wardrobes provide storage.
Kim in her guest bedroom, on a daybed she fashioned out of a queen-sized bed and a plywood headboard she painted. The walls are cloaked in Farrow & Ball Inchyra Blue.
The lofted bedroom is bookended by windows overlooking Ponderosa pines
Architect Fareez Giga believes custom cabinetry and shelving was not substantially more expensive than buying quality furniture, and advised to solicit multiple bids before selecting a millwork provider.
This bedroom's monochromatic and moody green feels calming rather than oppressive.
The couple didn't want the home to be a "museum,
A stripe of tomato-colored paint (mixed from two shades of red) sets the energizing mood that Malak envisioned for the bedroom, which is made up of mostly Ikea and secondhand furniture. A wall of cabinetry to the right clears up the rest of the space for unobstructed movement.
To add texture and personality to her apartment, and cover up the engineered wood floors that were not original to the building, Josie introduced custom room-size rugs to many of the spaces, including in the bedroom. The nightstand is a Pierre Jeanneret Chandigarh high stool, adn the lamp is Marcel Breuer circa 1925. The art is an original Greece travel poster from the Acropolis Museum.
Bedroom
The kitchenette is equipped with a two-burner induction stovetop, a built-in concealed range hood, and an under-counter refrigerator.
The elaborate pocket door was carved by David with a CNC machine.
For the primary ensuite bedroom, Hylton-Daniel designed and added a small deck that connects the space to the outdoors.
The interior features concealed storage for convenient access to daily essentials and outdoor gear.
The master bedroom also opens onto the deck with floor-to-ceiling glass.
The raised living room and den beneath it (pictured here) can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
“As much as it’s practical, it’s also a very good-looking thing: a sculpture piece. I call it the jewel on the side,” says Noguera of the unique skylight here.
The Igluhuts are modular in design. The names of each model reflects how many units are strung together and whether it features the large, arched panorama window.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
A series of plywood panels separate the large common area of the cabin from the smaller private areas. They slide open to reveal the sleeping area, outfitted with custom bunk beds.
In the primary bedroom, ten-foot-tall doors from Sierra Pacific open to a patio.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Peekaboo windows continue on the first floor, where an expansive, light-flooded primary bedroom connects to the elements under an angular pitched roof.</span>
After the shell of prefab units is 3D-printed, the interiors are outfitted with wiring, plumbing (if the unit is larger than 120 square feet), and the client's preferred interior finishes.
The former sunroom, now a guest room, has a 1970s armchair by Bruno Rey.
The cabin rests atop the foundation of a previous cabin on the family’s property.
Each family member received a batch of modular pine-wood furniture elements to distribute around the house.
The large skylight over the bed was a necessary addition for Peterson-Hui. Polycarbonate panels let in light without making the camper a fishbowl. At night, campers slide the curtains (which are shower curtains cut short) closed for extra privacy.
The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
The bunk room features four extra-long bunk beds, allowing the home to sleep 10.
After: The rear room on the third floor got a treatment similar to the offices on the top floor; it was split down the middle to give each child their own room, which they had a hand in designing. Piper's rainbow-themed room features Colour Tones wallpaper from Rebel Walls.
After: Architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina created a serene primary suite that reflects the minimalist aesthetic owners Laura and Kelly Moffat prefer. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Super White, and the DWR bed features pull-out drawers for hidden storage.
In a guest bedroom, the “Olivia” pendant from West Elm.
Though the ceiling looks spectacular, it’s really crafted from standard 2’x2’ boards from Home Depot. LED light strips enhance the impact. “When you explain the method to someone, they’re like, ‘that’s it?!’” Laughs Losada-Amor.
The idea for the custom room comes from Camp Wandawega's line for Land of Nod, which celebrates the whimsical vintage aesthetic of the retreat. A former Prohibition speakeasy once called "a disgrace to the great state of Wisconsin," Wandawega has come a long way over the years—the 91-year-old camp site is now a boutique lakeside getaway celebrating the simple pleasures of the great outdoors.
In the primary bedroom, built-in storage is ship-like and not particularly plentiful. “I’d rather live in 850-square-feet by the ocean and see the sunrise every morning than in 3,000-square-feet in the suburbs,” Caleb says.
The loft-style bedroom showcases a white oak niche, outfitted with colorful bowls by Loyal Loot, above the bed.
The subdued interior design aims to mimic the inside of a tree.
The children’s bedroom features access to the refinished outdoor deck
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