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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : accent/floors : concrete

Bedroom Accent Lighting Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Rosie sits on the Murphy queen bed that extends out from the casework once the desk is folded down.
The bedroom is also open to the rest of the house through the steel beam supports.
In the primary bedroom, wood and Mediterranean aesthetics provide the common thread. The bedside lamps are from the Spanish decor chain Natura.
The bedrooms all face south and are cooled by ocean breezes.
Wooden closet doors and accents warm up the bedroom, which otherwise continues the house’s rough concrete and plaster palette. The bed linens are from The T-Shirt Bed Co., while the lamp and side table are from MRP Home. The planter is from Country Road.
The bed frame is the Luciano Bertoncini Min Bed for Design Within Reach.
The light is from Cedar &amp; Moss, “but they feel like they were made for the home,” says Foken. It’s mounted above a vintage bedside table on the preserved paneling.
A sparse bedroom on the home’s second floor.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Concrete blocks are "very cheap and easy to build with in these small geometries," says João Paulo.
A 2009 neon piece by Adair hangs over the bed. "The design of the house doesn’t inform my work, but perhaps gives me a supporting space to hang artwork or visualize the clean spaces that I intend my work to hang in," says Adair. "As an artist, to have clean lines and white walls with natural light is a dream to test hang work."
The master bedroom accesses a private, secluded courtyard.
The guest rooms were all built from Western red cedar, which was sourced from the family's plantation.
In total, the home has four bedrooms and three baths.
The FutureHAUS team converted a Sleep Number 360 smart bed into a Murphy bed that rises to reveal a dressing room smart mirror with an RFID wardrobe database that can help pick out and locate clothes. The wall can move to create an expanded bedroom, office space, or living room.
Light pink paint on the walls soften the industrial bones of the bedroom. The blanket and pillows were custom made by Miriam Dalis.
Downstairs, the remodeled master bedroom has an ensuite bath and direct access to the outdoors.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
A bedroom with matching built-ins.
The home has three bedrooms and three baths. This bedroom features full-height doors leading to an outdoor terrace.
Seen here, Tu Casa is decked out in stylish, second-hand finds, bright pink pillows from Collectivo, and lighting from Schoolhouse Electric, including the Isaac and Satellite Sconces.
Technically considered wall lighting, this box-shaped fixture provides uplight and downlight simultaneously, illuminating the ceiling and lending a beautiful ambiance to this peaceful bedroom.
A 270-square-foot guest room includes a poured concrete tub with a rainhead shower.
Dividers made of brick, wood, and glass separate the different rooms and functional zones.
Warm timber and plants add a touch of softness to the stone and concrete foundation.
Located on the fifth floor of an unassuming building in Datong district, Play Design Hotel is a hidden gem with only a small sign to announce its presence. Polished concrete walls and floors coupled with large, black, metal-framed windows create an elegant backdrop for the hand-picked design objects sourced from over 100 local Taiwanese designers.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Second bedroom featuring organic cotton bedding by Bhumi Organic, organic cotton mattress by Organture, and art by Australian artist Caroline Walls (represented by Modern Times).
Master Suite
Looking into the second bedroom featuring the home's recycled brick walls with a light natural, no VOC coat of paint.
Second bedroom featuring organic cotton bedding by Bhumi Organic, organic cotton mattress by Organture, and art by Australian artist Caroline Walls (represented by Modern Times).