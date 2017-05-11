Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/lighting : accent/lighting : ceiling

Bedroom Accent Lighting Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The primary bedroom still has fantastic sight lines to the water from its second-floor location.
The bedroom is also open to the rest of the house through the steel beam supports.
Warm textures in the bedrooms are offset by colorful art work.
In the couple's guest room, authentic shoji screens have been converted into sliding closet doors. “I have a slight obsession with Japanese precision and culture,” Mel says.
In the main bedroom, Devlin painted the ceiling black for a bit more “moody” treatment.
The bedroom is a soothing retreat with soft textures.
The bedrooms all face south and are cooled by ocean breezes.
The primary bedroom faces the sea and has direct access to the large deck.
Wooden closet doors and accents warm up the bedroom, which otherwise continues the house’s rough concrete and plaster palette. The bed linens are from The T-Shirt Bed Co., while the lamp and side table are from MRP Home. The planter is from Country Road.
In the third-floor master suite, a core of storage separates the bed and bathroom.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
Inside, the punched window opening provides the perfect location for a cozy window seat complete with built-in storage. By infusing the original home with natural light and modern touches, Wellard Architects were able to harmonize it with the more contemporary addition.
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the master suite, large glass windows convey the view. The dresser is vintage.
The master bedroom on the first floor has views over the green roof, bringing a sense of life into the interior and visually breaking up the view of the surrounding rooftops.
The second of the two bedrooms includes a double bed and desk area. Similarly, the glass door can be opened to further connect the sleeping space to the outdoors.
"We wanted to create a master bedroom separated from the entry hallway and oriented to the view and fireplace," says the firm. The view through the door is of the new office.
The master bedroom occupies prime real estate in the home, with an entire wall of glass that turns the corner and leads to the lap pool on the deck. Sunlight is filtered at the clerestory level with wood battens and roll-down shades at the lower level.
Master bedroom
The guest rooms were all built from Western red cedar, which was sourced from the family's plantation.
Oiled oak floors in the master suite provide continuity with the joinery downstairs.
The FutureHAUS team converted a Sleep Number 360 smart bed into a Murphy bed that rises to reveal a dressing room smart mirror with an RFID wardrobe database that can help pick out and locate clothes. The wall can move to create an expanded bedroom, office space, or living room.
The bedroom houses a fitted double bed and wardrobe, as well as an integrated, stainless-steel fresh water tank.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
Integrated storage shelves are located over the foot of the bed. The integrated panel controls the LED lights and heater, and also has USB and 12V charging outlets. The trailer garners power from a 100W solar charging system.
The interior is enclosed in pine plywood with black, perforated leather accents. Wall insulation maxes out at 8.2 inches in order to maintain a comfortable interior temperature.
"I love the view from our bed, and had this idea of bringing the outside in through color," says Thomas. "I painted the room a rich, emerald green—Mission Jewel by Dunn Edwards—and centered the color palette on a painting by Michael Harnish of a floral arrangement by my dear friend, Yasmine Khatib." Black-and-brass Mitzi pendants float above the nightstand, while two chairs she reupholstered with Kravet velvet sit in the corner to match the dark walls. Floor-to-ceiling drapes by The Shade Store add a touch of drama.
Wood paneling wraps the interior of a trapezoidal cabin.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
The hotel's rooms have a variety of interior layouts, and may include bunk beds or traditional Tatami straw floor coverings.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
Thanks to the efficiency of the bedroom fans by The Modern Fan Co., the Turkels can keep the Marvin lift-and-slide doors open throughout much of the year without having to rely on air conditioning. “We want to be able to keep the doors open as much as possible, yet sometimes the air movement in the desert isn’t sufficient to counteract the heat, so the fans are really a must,” adds Meelena.
The Versailtex blackout curtains are from Amazon.
The bedroom features a down alternative duvet insert from Target, a throw blanket from Homegoods, and a green velvet lumbar pillow from World Market.
A bedroom with matching built-ins.
The home has three bedrooms and three baths. This bedroom features full-height doors leading to an outdoor terrace.
“Lighting design is really important. There is something about valance lighting that creates a feeling of expansiveness. Not only is it beautiful and sexy, but it kind of tricks the mind into a feeling of more space,” says Latimer.
Seen here, Tu Casa is decked out in stylish, second-hand finds, bright pink pillows from Collectivo, and lighting from Schoolhouse Electric, including the Isaac and Satellite Sconces.
A singular recessed light nestled in the white ceiling is all that’s needed in this expansive room with 270 degrees of floor-to-ceiling windows.
This master suite has a dressing room, a dreamy walk-in closet, and an extra-large ensuite bathroom. Two massive white pendants add textured, visual interest and soft lighting throughout.
The master bedroom
Kids Bed room, mural copy, rebuilt cabinets, all 2017
Bedrooms are adorned with the same simple material palette. Wood-clad walls, white ceilings, large windows, and simple pops of color allow the views to remain the focal point.
Canny 'The New' Master Bedroom Robes
A glass-enclosed master suite is equipped with automatic shades and sliding glass doors to a large terrace that appears to float weightless over the lights of Los Angeles.
master bedroom with large foldable bed, redesigned based on historic photographs
Second bedroom featuring organic cotton bedding by Bhumi Organic, organic cotton mattress by Organture, and art by Australian artist Caroline Walls (represented by Modern Times).
The chandelier in one of the bedrooms is by David Weeks.
Master Bedroom
Master bedroom with ensuite beyond
Upstairs bedroom #2
12