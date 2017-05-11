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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : accent/lighting : table

Bedroom Accent Lighting Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

“The bedroom is without a doubt my happy place,” Adam says.
After discovering extra space in an enclosed storage loft, Alessia converted it into an en-suite.
In the primary bedroom, wood and Mediterranean aesthetics provide the common thread. The bedside lamps are from the Spanish decor chain Natura.
Exposed wood beams are set against contemporary artwork and custom furniture in this bedroom. An expansive modern chandelier, finished in black, provides ample downlighting for the large room.
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom
The bedrooms all face south and are cooled by ocean breezes.
The "Jungle Room" is swathed in Benjamin Moore’s Lehigh Green.
In the adjoining sleeping area, a one-of-a-kind rug woven from recycled sari silk, sourced from ABC Carpet, lies beneath a Hartley Bed from Room & Board in indigo velvet. The Pablo Lamp by Arteriors rests atop a steel-and-black-glass end table by Caligaris.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
Porter reconfigured the space to make room for a nearby art studio, and the siting of the bed now enjoys lake views.
A peek at one of the home’s four bedrooms. High ceilings and natural light brighten the space’s designer finishes.
In total, the home has four bedrooms and three baths.
White paint in the guest room highlights the arched windows and original vaulted ceiling.
Downstairs, the remodeled master bedroom has an ensuite bath and direct access to the outdoors.
The pop-up suite includes a large, comfortable bed for two.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
Ori's Cloud Bed can transform into a sofa and coffee table setup with a voice command.
Both bedrooms are fitted with California-king beds, sizable closets, and en-suite bathrooms.
The Woom Room bed frames, which consist of multiple pieces of plywood slotted together like jigsaw pieces, are individually assembled by a team of EJ Ryder workers to reflect the curvature and coziness of the womb.
“Designed to encourage REM-rich slumber—the type of sleep which increases brain activity, promotes learning, and creates dreams, the rooms engage with every sensorial touchpoint of the body; constructing a holistic ecosystem that enhances your sleep from the moment you step through the door, helping you to power down, recharge, and fight fatigue,” says O’Neil.
The Zed Rooms by Cuckooz and Simba
In one of the more unusual bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling that we’ve seen, a dramatic backlight illuminates the wall and part of the ceiling in this otherwise dark bedroom.
One of the most effective bedroom lighting ideas for a low ceiling is this recessed skylight-inspired lighting feature. It helps keep the space from feeling too snug.
Technically considered wall lighting, this box-shaped fixture provides uplight and downlight simultaneously, illuminating the ceiling and lending a beautiful ambiance to this peaceful bedroom.
Master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling include adding a dramatic statement piece, like this stunning Moooi Heracleum pendant light.
The master bedroom leads to its own private courtyard. The rug is from Peace Industry; the Kelvin LED floor lamp for Flos is from Lumens. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
The Master bedroom ensuite faces through a large internal glazing the living areas below
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
master bedroom with large foldable bed, redesigned based on historic photographs
Detail at bedside with window nook
Villa H | interior bedroom
Upstairs, a mini-master bedroom features a stone wall, White Oak wood floors and an expansive view of the water.
Master Suite
Our House - Master Bedroom
Our House - Master Bedroom