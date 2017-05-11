Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/lighting : accent/floors : light hardwood

Bedroom Accent Lighting Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A light well, cut into the side of the house that shares a wall with its neighbor, brings illumination and air into the primary bedroom and bathroom.
The primary bedroom still has fantastic sight lines to the water from its second-floor location.
A new, linear window high up in the wall lets in light, but doesn’t call for blinds to ensure privacy. "When you're in either bedroom, you just see blue skies and palm trees," says Emily of the new window configuration. "And it’s just such a great little hack, especially if you are reconfiguring windows for basically anywhere in L.A., where you're on top of your neighbors."
The primary bedroom faces the sea and has direct access to the large deck.
Designed by Tham & Videgård Arkitekter, this house is located in the outer region of the Stockholm archipelago. To keep expenses low, the architects opted for a simple gabled design and simple materials—the sheet metal facade and OSB walls within, for instance.
Bedroom and studio with wood strips bench
The trailer is wired for LED strip lighting, USB chargers, a ceiling fan, and individual bedroom reading lights.
The "Jungle Room" is swathed in Benjamin Moore’s Lehigh Green.
In the third-floor master suite, a core of storage separates the bed and bathroom.
Descience Lab also crafted standalone furniture pieces to complement the overall scheme.
Porter reconfigured the space to make room for a nearby art studio, and the siting of the bed now enjoys lake views.
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the bedroom, wood wardrobes and a built-in desk allow the green-tiled window seat to stand out.
In the master suite, large glass windows convey the view. The dresser is vintage.
The designers chose a light hue for the wood veneer that wraps the bed and the laminated wood flooring, so that the room feels soothing and consistent.
Built-in closets and cabinets in the bedrooms have the same simple, white cabinetry as the kitchen.
A peek at one of the home’s four bedrooms. High ceilings and natural light brighten the space’s designer finishes.
The ensuite bathtub in the master also takes in the view. "To have that experience of sitting in the tub and then having this patch of red light move across you, would probably be my favorite detail," says Edwards Anker.
The bathroom vanity has the same gray birch veneer as the downstairs kitchen island.
The master bedroom occupies prime real estate in the home, with an entire wall of glass that turns the corner and leads to the lap pool on the deck. Sunlight is filtered at the clerestory level with wood battens and roll-down shades at the lower level.
"Each wardrobe has got a rail, shelves, a couple of drawers, and a hook on the outside facing the wall for an extra hanging point," says Baulier. The pendant is the Roly Casper by Offdn in brushed aluminum.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
The custom-sized bed has an organic mattress from The Mattress Insider that was cut to the Airstream’s curved walls.
White paint in the guest room highlights the arched windows and original vaulted ceiling.
Historical Canopy Bed Inspired Room Feature
Wood paneling wraps the interior of a trapezoidal cabin.
The design focus was on reducing separation between indoors and out, as each cabin is essentially one interior room with strategically placed windows to access views while maintaining privacy.
A long-term vision of the future was the approach taken by Kuklinski + Rappe Architects of Chicago, Illinois when a family of five with two wheelchair-using daughters approached the firm. The focus on the family's lifestyle and health and how they would grow over the years prompted a non-traditional layout centered around courtyards. The children's bedrooms have access to their own shared courtyard.
“Designed to encourage REM-rich slumber—the type of sleep which increases brain activity, promotes learning, and creates dreams, the rooms engage with every sensorial touchpoint of the body; constructing a holistic ecosystem that enhances your sleep from the moment you step through the door, helping you to power down, recharge, and fight fatigue,” says O’Neil.
The Zed Rooms by Cuckooz and Simba
A singular recessed light nestled in the white ceiling is all that’s needed in this expansive room with 270 degrees of floor-to-ceiling windows.
For master bedroom lighting ideas for a tray ceiling, you can’t beat the beautiful illumination provided by the cove lighting in this otherwise sparse bedroom.
The headboard is also painted in Benjamin Moore Flint and sports a bedside niche, which is adorned with a walnut shelf and sconce from Rejuvenation. The delightful drapery on the windows is from The Shade Store.
The master bedroom
The house has three bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms.
The Master bedroom ensuite faces through a large internal glazing the living areas below
A volume containing a bathroom and cloakroom was built within the master bedroom.
A glass-enclosed master suite is equipped with automatic shades and sliding glass doors to a large terrace that appears to float weightless over the lights of Los Angeles.
Master Bedroom
Custom bunk beds are built into one of the guest bedrooms. A circular opening is a playful addition.
The bed sits atop a platform; above it is an HVAC vent.
Master bedroom
Detail at bedside with window nook
Master bedroom with ensuite beyond
Villa H | interior bedroom
Kids guest bedroom rift & quartered oak millwork bed, desk & shelving.
Master Bedroom
Just a short two hour high-speed train ride from Tokyo will take you to Minami-Uonuma, in the region of Niigata. Here, you’ll find Satoyama Jujo, a countryside hotel with cypress and cedar wood floors, outdoor bathtub, furniture by Arne Jacobsen, Hans Wegner and Isamu Noguchi, and spectacular mountain views.
Upstairs, a mini-master bedroom features a stone wall, White Oak wood floors and an expansive view of the water.
Master Suite
Our House - Master Bedroom