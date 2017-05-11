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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : accent/floors : medium hardwood

Bedroom Accent Lighting Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“The bedroom is without a doubt my happy place,” Adam says.
"The house is so small that the renovation required a lot of attention to get the scale of the details right, light the crown molding,
In the couple's guest room, authentic shoji screens have been converted into sliding closet doors. “I have a slight obsession with Japanese precision and culture,” Mel says.
Exposed wood beams are set against contemporary artwork and custom furniture in this bedroom. An expansive modern chandelier, finished in black, provides ample downlighting for the large room.
Cheng had to borrow space from the bedroom to create a more functional bathroom, but a built-in dresser and desk keep the layout feeling spacious.
The Hunter bed and nightstands from Rove Concepts are positioned below the Leyland Sconce by Worley’s Lighting.
A look at one of the property's other cabins, all of which were built at the turn of the nineteenth century and have been renovated to offer modern amenities.
Bedroom and studio with wood strips bench
A vintage, goat-hair Moroccan rug overlaid on a larger, textured wool rug from Armadillo & Co. adds visual interest and a warm color palette in this bedroom designed by Ginny Macdonald.
The media loft features soft goods made locally by The Oriole Mill, Sew Co., and Echo View Mill. The iron work for the lofts and the side porch railings was done by Iron Maiden Studios in Asheville.
Wallpaper and floral patterns liven up another bedroom.
A swinging wall sconce adds a touch of drama and warmth to the bedroom.
The fireplace was retained, and a door was installed to provide access to the new bathroom.
In one of the bedrooms, the bed is by Huppé and the linens are from The Company Store.
After buying a worn-down, 244-square-foot apartment in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, the owner of Achille—a young bachelor—stripped away the wallpaper, hauled in his temporary furniture, and spent a couple months living in the small space to let it guide the design direction. After some time, he envisioned a renovation with space-saving solutions that would retain and celebrate the rough-hewn character of the original apartment. A "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material combined with warm oak, serves as sleeping nook and storage.
In the adjoining sleeping area, a one-of-a-kind rug woven from recycled sari silk, sourced from ABC Carpet, lies beneath a Hartley Bed from Room & Board in indigo velvet. The Pablo Lamp by Arteriors rests atop a steel-and-black-glass end table by Caligaris.
The custom-made furniture is constructed of varnished plywood in combination with black steel frames. Here, a wardrobe and desk are combined as one unit, complete with a full-length mirror.
The second of the two bedrooms includes a double bed and desk area. Similarly, the glass door can be opened to further connect the sleeping space to the outdoors.
Master Bedroom in the morning.
Flooring throughout the home is wood that matches the louvered facade, while cabinetry and sheer curtains are white.
The window frame was also lined in wood.
Master bedroom
Oiled oak floors in the master suite provide continuity with the joinery downstairs.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
The bedroom is located on the mezzanine level.
The pop-up suite includes a large, comfortable bed for two.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
The hotel's rooms have a variety of interior layouts, and may include bunk beds or traditional Tatami straw floor coverings.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
Complete with not one, but two Juliette balconies, the Soleil room opens to the smells and sights of the garden below, looking out onto the Pacific Ocean.
A large picture window in premium room La Vue frames ocean views from sunrise to sunset.
Ori's Cloud Bed can transform into a sofa and coffee table setup with a voice command.
One of the bedrooms on the first floor has two study nooks.
Large-scale artwork makes a statement throughout the hotel, and the collection includes paintings by Parquet Courts singer Andrew Savage. The bathroom juxtaposes chevron wall tile with a traditionally appointed sink and luxe black stone floor.
Daylight from the large bedroom window extends into the entry space, creating a warm, welcoming interior.
This peaceful, rustic bedroom makes use of a Murphy bed by Resource Furniture with a couch in a three- or two-seat version and integrates with closet and shelving systems.
The guesthouse bedroom is modest and comfortable, with its own fireplace.
“Lighting design is really important. There is something about valance lighting that creates a feeling of expansiveness. Not only is it beautiful and sexy, but it kind of tricks the mind into a feeling of more space,” says Latimer.
One of the most effective bedroom lighting ideas for a low ceiling is this recessed skylight-inspired lighting feature. It helps keep the space from feeling too snug.
An oversized geometric pendant is expertly matched to the wall behind the bed for a simple, cohesive, and impactful look.
This master suite has a dressing room, a dreamy walk-in closet, and an extra-large ensuite bathroom. Two massive white pendants add textured, visual interest and soft lighting throughout.
Kids Bed room, mural copy, rebuilt cabinets, all 2017
The interior walls, which are clad with sound-dampening material combine with the ceiling linings to block out noise from the street, resulting in interior with a calm and quiet atmosphere.
Master bedroom
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
master bedroom with large foldable bed, redesigned based on historic photographs
The chandelier in one of the bedrooms is by David Weeks.
The second-floor bedrooms and bathrooms are connected via a central closet.
The cube is connected to a discrete kitchenette with built-in cabinetry.
A conversion with space-saving solutions in Paris.
Detail at bedside with window nook
Master bedroom with ensuite beyond
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