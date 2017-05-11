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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : accent/floors : laminate

Bedroom Accent Lighting Laminate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Each sleeping nook has a reading light. “It's really easy to unplug there and still be comfortable,” says St-Laurent.
In the main bedroom, Devlin painted the ceiling black for a bit more “moody” treatment.
The designers chose a light hue for the wood veneer that wraps the bed and the laminated wood flooring, so that the room feels soothing and consistent.