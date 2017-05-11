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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : accent/floors : linoleum

Bedroom Accent Lighting Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The hotel features custom-built millwork crafted in Ohio’s Amish Country—including walnut martini bars and tambour walls, as seen here. All specialty pieces are created from locally grown walnut trees.