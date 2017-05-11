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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : accent/lighting : wall

Bedroom Accent Lighting Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Rosie sits on the Murphy queen bed that extends out from the casework once the desk is folded down.
New windows and their views of the trees lend a treehouse feel to the interior, which is wrapped in wood and has heated slate floors, as well as a Jotul stove. “It's a little bit lighter, a little bit more fun, but it still has a richness that goes with the house,” says Pellegrini.
White oak paneling lines the sleeping loft.
A light well, cut into the side of the house that shares a wall with its neighbor, brings illumination and air into the primary bedroom and bathroom.
After discovering extra space in an enclosed storage loft, Alessia converted it into an en-suite.
The primary bedroom still has fantastic sight lines to the water from its second-floor location.
Each sleeping nook has a reading light. “It's really easy to unplug there and still be comfortable,” says St-Laurent.
"We added the triangular transom to be able to see the continuation of the ceiling beams, as well as get more sunlight into the bedroom," says Azin.
In the main bedroom, Lostine bedside tables with Mantis sconces from Design Within Reach flank a bed from Room & Board. The vintage rug was sourced from Portland’s Kat + Maouche, and the wallpaper is by Galbraith & Paul.
Cheng had to borrow space from the bedroom to create a more functional bathroom, but a built-in dresser and desk keep the layout feeling spacious.
The Hunter bed and nightstands from Rove Concepts are positioned below the Leyland Sconce by Worley’s Lighting.
The bedroom is a soothing retreat with soft textures.
A new, linear window high up in the wall lets in light, but doesn’t call for blinds to ensure privacy. "When you're in either bedroom, you just see blue skies and palm trees," says Emily of the new window configuration. "And it’s just such a great little hack, especially if you are reconfiguring windows for basically anywhere in L.A., where you're on top of your neighbors."
Life House's COVID-19 precautions include allowing guests to opt-out of housekeeping and twice-daily cleanings of the public spaces.
Inside, several of the larger A-frame cabins feature a bright second floor, which the couple updated with a simple coat of white paint. Their goal was to freshen the spaces without making them feel overly modern or fancy.
Designed by Tham & Videgård Arkitekter, this house is located in the outer region of the Stockholm archipelago. To keep expenses low, the architects opted for a simple gabled design and simple materials—the sheet metal facade and OSB walls within, for instance.
The main bedroom with exposed water basin and bathroom
Bedroom and studio with wood strips bench
A Floyd Platform bed and Headboard supports a mattress from Tuft and Needle and Parachute linens in a warm oatmeal color. The artwork is from the Poster Club.
An Artemide NH Wall sconce sits over an antique bedside table.
Welcoming and cozy, the bed is decadently spacious and is set upon hydraulics, which can easily be lifted to reveal even more hidden storage compartments.
The media loft features soft goods made locally by The Oriole Mill, Sew Co., and Echo View Mill. The iron work for the lofts and the side porch railings was done by Iron Maiden Studios in Asheville.
Wallpaper and floral patterns liven up another bedroom.
A swinging wall sconce adds a touch of drama and warmth to the bedroom.
Merrill had the clients’ bed frame covered in teal velvet. The curtains are sewn from Muriel Brandolini fabric, and the pillowcases feature an eye print from Kari Fisher.
The main bedroom of Villa Ro includes a freestanding tub made of local black marble.
The bed frame is the Luciano Bertoncini Min Bed for Design Within Reach.
The light is from Cedar &amp; Moss, “but they feel like they were made for the home,” says Foken. It’s mounted above a vintage bedside table on the preserved paneling.
The main bedroom showcases a solid oak-and-raffia headboard designed by Timothee, which is accented by Le Corbusier’s Marseille Lamp.
The fireplace was retained, and a door was installed to provide access to the new bathroom.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
Descience Lab also crafted standalone furniture pieces to complement the overall scheme.
After buying a worn-down, 244-square-foot apartment in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, the owner of Achille—a young bachelor—stripped away the wallpaper, hauled in his temporary furniture, and spent a couple months living in the small space to let it guide the design direction. After some time, he envisioned a renovation with space-saving solutions that would retain and celebrate the rough-hewn character of the original apartment. A "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material combined with warm oak, serves as sleeping nook and storage.
A funky, angled shelf sits under the window by the bed, creating a nightstand.
The walls were painted Paint and Paper Library Slate IV, providing a neutral background for cheery yellow Normann Copenhagen Rise Wall Lights.
A custom vanity activates an empty niche created by the fireplace column.
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the bedroom, wood wardrobes and a built-in desk allow the green-tiled window seat to stand out.
In the master suite, large glass windows convey the view. The dresser is vintage.
The master bedroom on the first floor has views over the green roof, bringing a sense of life into the interior and visually breaking up the view of the surrounding rooftops.
Concrete blocks are "very cheap and easy to build with in these small geometries," says João Paulo.
Timberframed loft
Master Bedroom in the morning.
The cheery blue paint continues into the bedroom.
"We wanted to create a master bedroom separated from the entry hallway and oriented to the view and fireplace," says the firm. The view through the door is of the new office.
Certain lighter color hues—such as whites, neutrals, blues, and greens—can elicit calming effects.
The bathroom vanity has the same gray birch veneer as the downstairs kitchen island.
A 2009 neon piece by Adair hangs over the bed. "The design of the house doesn’t inform my work, but perhaps gives me a supporting space to hang artwork or visualize the clean spaces that I intend my work to hang in," says Adair. "As an artist, to have clean lines and white walls with natural light is a dream to test hang work."
The master bedroom accesses a private, secluded courtyard.
The window frame was also lined in wood.
Two West Elm Pelle Sconces flank the Brayden Studio Horsham Platform Bed, while the sliding doors now reveal views to the restored backyard.
In the upstairs bedroom, burnt wood flooring echoes the dark concrete floors downstairs, while the window’s angles reflect the rooflines outside. Built-in storage optimally utilizes the available space.
The bed loft in the El Toro can accommodate a California king mattress and is surrounded by windows trimmed in reclaimed, vertical grain, clear heart redwood.
The custom-sized bed has an organic mattress from The Mattress Insider that was cut to the Airstream’s curved walls.
A clothing niche and the half-wall behind the bed are the same oak found throughout.
In architect Nildo José’s Loft Ninho, a bedroom box clad in ceramic tile rests within an oak wood-wrapped space, creating a quirky and nest-like retreat within the space. A steel ladder leads up to an indoor garden.
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