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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : accent/furniture : chair

Bedroom Accent Lighting Chair Design Photos and Ideas

The primary bedroom still has fantastic sight lines to the water from its second-floor location.
In the couple's guest room, authentic shoji screens have been converted into sliding closet doors. “I have a slight obsession with Japanese precision and culture,” Mel says.
In the primary bedroom, wood and Mediterranean aesthetics provide the common thread. The bedside lamps are from the Spanish decor chain Natura.
In the main bedroom, Lostine bedside tables with Mantis sconces from Design Within Reach flank a bed from Room & Board. The vintage rug was sourced from Portland’s Kat + Maouche, and the wallpaper is by Galbraith & Paul.
Cheng had to borrow space from the bedroom to create a more functional bathroom, but a built-in dresser and desk keep the layout feeling spacious.
Master Bedroom
Life House's COVID-19 precautions include allowing guests to opt-out of housekeeping and twice-daily cleanings of the public spaces.
Bedroom and studio with wood strips bench
The main bedroom showcases a solid oak-and-raffia headboard designed by Timothee, which is accented by Le Corbusier’s Marseille Lamp.
The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
In the bedroom, wood wardrobes and a built-in desk allow the green-tiled window seat to stand out.
A small nook in the bedroom provides a quiet desk space overlooking the rear garden
The master bedroom on the first floor has views over the green roof, bringing a sense of life into the interior and visually breaking up the view of the surrounding rooftops.
The designers chose a light hue for the wood veneer that wraps the bed and the laminated wood flooring, so that the room feels soothing and consistent.
The custom-made furniture is constructed of varnished plywood in combination with black steel frames. Here, a wardrobe and desk are combined as one unit, complete with a full-length mirror.
The second of the two bedrooms includes a double bed and desk area. Similarly, the glass door can be opened to further connect the sleeping space to the outdoors.
Built-in closets and cabinets in the bedrooms have the same simple, white cabinetry as the kitchen.
A peek at one of the home’s four bedrooms. High ceilings and natural light brighten the space’s designer finishes.
Concrete blocks are "very cheap and easy to build with in these small geometries," says João Paulo.
The renovated master bedroom features a restored seamless corner window with metal factory sash components—a trademark design element for Walter. Another wing of the structure also contains an original family apartment, which Grant and Sparkes are planning to renovate next.
"We wanted to create a master bedroom separated from the entry hallway and oriented to the view and fireplace," says the firm. The view through the door is of the new office.
Two West Elm Pelle Sconces flank the Brayden Studio Horsham Platform Bed, while the sliding doors now reveal views to the restored backyard.
The master bedroom has 10-foot sliding glass doors which provide views 15 feet above the trees, as well as exceptional cross-ventilation.
Like other areas of the home, nature provides the theme for the light-filled master suite.
Wood paneling wraps the interior of a trapezoidal cabin.
This bedroom is tucked in the turret of the Tudor-style home.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
The hotel's rooms have a variety of interior layouts, and may include bunk beds or traditional Tatami straw floor coverings.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
The design focus was on reducing separation between indoors and out, as each cabin is essentially one interior room with strategically placed windows to access views while maintaining privacy.
Complete with not one, but two Juliette balconies, the Soleil room opens to the smells and sights of the garden below, looking out onto the Pacific Ocean.
Ori's Cloud Bed can transform into a sofa and coffee table setup with a voice command.
A long-term vision of the future was the approach taken by Kuklinski + Rappe Architects of Chicago, Illinois when a family of five with two wheelchair-using daughters approached the firm. The focus on the family's lifestyle and health and how they would grow over the years prompted a non-traditional layout centered around courtyards. The children's bedrooms have access to their own shared courtyard.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
“Designed to encourage REM-rich slumber—the type of sleep which increases brain activity, promotes learning, and creates dreams, the rooms engage with every sensorial touchpoint of the body; constructing a holistic ecosystem that enhances your sleep from the moment you step through the door, helping you to power down, recharge, and fight fatigue,” says O’Neil.
One of the bedrooms on the first floor has two study nooks.
Large-scale artwork makes a statement throughout the hotel, and the collection includes paintings by Parquet Courts singer Andrew Savage. The bathroom juxtaposes chevron wall tile with a traditionally appointed sink and luxe black stone floor.
Daylight from the large bedroom window extends into the entry space, creating a warm, welcoming interior.
A bedroom with matching built-ins.
The home has three bedrooms and three baths. This bedroom features full-height doors leading to an outdoor terrace.
This peaceful, rustic bedroom makes use of a Murphy bed by Resource Furniture with a couch in a three- or two-seat version and integrates with closet and shelving systems.
The guesthouse bedroom is modest and comfortable, with its own fireplace.
“Lighting design is really important. There is something about valance lighting that creates a feeling of expansiveness. Not only is it beautiful and sexy, but it kind of tricks the mind into a feeling of more space,” says Latimer.
Seen here, Tu Casa is decked out in stylish, second-hand finds, bright pink pillows from Collectivo, and lighting from Schoolhouse Electric, including the Isaac and Satellite Sconces.
In one of the more unusual bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling that we’ve seen, a dramatic backlight illuminates the wall and part of the ceiling in this otherwise dark bedroom.
A singular recessed light nestled in the white ceiling is all that’s needed in this expansive room with 270 degrees of floor-to-ceiling windows.
Master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling include adding a dramatic statement piece, like this stunning Moooi Heracleum pendant light.
The house has three bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms.
Kids Bed room, mural copy, rebuilt cabinets, all 2017
A look at one of the home's six bedrooms.
Master bedroom
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
master bedroom with large foldable bed, redesigned based on historic photographs
The chandelier in one of the bedrooms is by David Weeks.
Kids guest bedroom rift & quartered oak millwork bed, desk & shelving.
Upstairs bedroom #2
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