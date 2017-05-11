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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : accent/lighting : pendant

Bedroom Accent Lighting Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Rosie sits on the Murphy queen bed that extends out from the casework once the desk is folded down.
"The house is so small that the renovation required a lot of attention to get the scale of the details right, light the crown molding,
Exposed wood beams are set against contemporary artwork and custom furniture in this bedroom. An expansive modern chandelier, finished in black, provides ample downlighting for the large room.
In the main bedroom, Devlin painted the ceiling black for a bit more “moody” treatment.
The bedrooms all face south and are cooled by ocean breezes.
Wooden closet doors and accents warm up the bedroom, which otherwise continues the house’s rough concrete and plaster palette. The bed linens are from The T-Shirt Bed Co., while the lamp and side table are from MRP Home. The planter is from Country Road.
The main bedroom showcases a solid oak-and-raffia headboard designed by Timothee, which is accented by Le Corbusier’s Marseille Lamp.
A Raleigh bed by Design Within Reach anchors the guest bedroom, which also features art by Kimmy Quillin and Carrie Crawford sourced at Uprise.
A small nook in the bedroom provides a quiet desk space overlooking the rear garden
In the master suite, large glass windows convey the view. The dresser is vintage.
The custom-made furniture is constructed of varnished plywood in combination with black steel frames. Here, a wardrobe and desk are combined as one unit, complete with a full-length mirror.
The second of the two bedrooms includes a double bed and desk area. Similarly, the glass door can be opened to further connect the sleeping space to the outdoors.
The renovated master bedroom features a restored seamless corner window with metal factory sash components—a trademark design element for Walter. Another wing of the structure also contains an original family apartment, which Grant and Sparkes are planning to renovate next.
"Each wardrobe has got a rail, shelves, a couple of drawers, and a hook on the outside facing the wall for an extra hanging point," says Baulier. The pendant is the Roly Casper by Offdn in brushed aluminum.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
Tom Kundig designed custom pieces of furniture to define each space throughout the apartment—such as these bespoke bunk beds in the children's room that are both playful and creative.
Downstairs, the remodeled master bedroom has an ensuite bath and direct access to the outdoors.
"I love the view from our bed, and had this idea of bringing the outside in through color," says Thomas. "I painted the room a rich, emerald green—Mission Jewel by Dunn Edwards—and centered the color palette on a painting by Michael Harnish of a floral arrangement by my dear friend, Yasmine Khatib." Black-and-brass Mitzi pendants float above the nightstand, while two chairs she reupholstered with Kravet velvet sit in the corner to match the dark walls. Floor-to-ceiling drapes by The Shade Store add a touch of drama.
A large picture window in premium room La Vue frames ocean views from sunrise to sunset.
Instead of televisions, rooms are outfitted with vinyl record players and a curated music collection.
Daylight from the large bedroom window extends into the entry space, creating a warm, welcoming interior.
The guesthouse bedroom is modest and comfortable, with its own fireplace.
Seen here, Tu Casa is decked out in stylish, second-hand finds, bright pink pillows from Collectivo, and lighting from Schoolhouse Electric, including the Isaac and Satellite Sconces.
An oversized geometric pendant is expertly matched to the wall behind the bed for a simple, cohesive, and impactful look.
This master suite has a dressing room, a dreamy walk-in closet, and an extra-large ensuite bathroom. Two massive white pendants add textured, visual interest and soft lighting throughout.
Master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling include adding a dramatic statement piece, like this stunning Moooi Heracleum pendant light.
Located on the fifth floor of an unassuming building in Datong district, Play Design Hotel is a hidden gem with only a small sign to announce its presence. Polished concrete walls and floors coupled with large, black, metal-framed windows create an elegant backdrop for the hand-picked design objects sourced from over 100 local Taiwanese designers.
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
master bedroom with large foldable bed, redesigned based on historic photographs
Kids guest bedroom rift & quartered oak millwork bed, desk & shelving.
Our House - Master Bedroom
Bickford Park - Master Bedroom
Our House - Master Bedroom