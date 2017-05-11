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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bunks

Bedroom Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

Warwas set the bump-out at an angle, to capture the tree canopy throughout the year. It's outfitted with automatic shades for privacy.
A series of plywood panels separate the large common area of the cabin from the smaller private areas. They slide open to reveal the sleeping area, outfitted with custom bunk beds.
Herrmann’s first inclination was to design the bunks without a partition between them, but the owners asked that each one be its own little pod complete with bookshelves and reading light. “The kids love the bunk room,” the husband says. “At home, the twins share a room and their baby brother is the odd man out. Here, for twelve weeks, he gets to be a part of it.”
Cedar Grove House by HUNTERoffice bunk room
The bunk room boasts a floor-to-ceiling magnetic wall.
The second bedroom features bunk beds that allow the cabin to accommodate extended family holidays and gatherings.
Architect Bentley Tibbs implemented space-saving techniques throughout the house, including this bunkbed niche, located upstairs at the stair landing.
There are two large bunk rooms—one for boys and one for girls—that can accommodate eight children.
Another sleeping area features double bunk beds.
A clean and light, neutral palette was chosen for the bedrooms, providing a soft contrast to the matte black wall accents used throughout some of the home's common areas.
The smallest bedroom in the visitor wing has two bunkbeds, a closet, and a shared bathroom to the side.
The sleek, wood-clad downstairs bedroom includes built-in bunk beds.
To save on budget, many of the existing appliances—including the washing machine and dishwasher—were kept and used in the new build-out. The hallway doubles as a functional space, with storage, laundry, and a fridge.
“I wanted to make this feel like home to the client, so a lot of the final touches were brought in to be specific for the client and their children,” says designer Matthew Welsh Weinberger. “The bunk curtains were sewn with fabric picked by the client and colors based on their children’s whimsical personalities.”
The top bunk securely flips up to turn the bottom bunk into a sofa for extra lounge space.
The team constructed three bunk beds, each equipped with an individual reading light, USB ports and plenty of storage. The wallpaper is Spoonflower Boho Denim Grid by Holli Zollinger.
A look at the dorm-like sleeping area, complete with custom bunks to accommodate six guests.
Bunk beds served Jessica’s two young children for four years in the tiny home. They each had a small niche in the wall, illuminated by a pull chain light, where they could store a few things, and a pull out closet at the end of the beds for clothing. A day bed against the far wall (not pictured) served as the “guest room.”
A child’s bedroom has built-ins designed by Casper and Lexie and fabricated by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
To continue home’s minimalist, Scandinavian-inspired theme, the couple purchased Plyroom bunks for their kids. The bedding is from Society of Wanderers.
Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
In one of the bedrooms, custom bunk beds sleep three.
Custom bunk beds were designed by KEX and made by Blackmouth Design.
The home has a master bedroom and a bunk room with four beds. The clients' two daughters enjoy completely disconnecting from technology when spending time in the weekend retreat.
For the most efficient use of space, the three bedrooms feature built-in beds and wardrobes. The family’s two young daughters share custom Baltic birch built-in beds with integrated cubbies.
The four bedrooms have different sleeping configurations and enough space to accommodate friends and extended family. The bed frames are made from rauli timber.
The playroom is sound-proofed and features a rainbow of color. "We built the bunks the height of the apartment allowed and customized them to maximize the fun," she says. "Behind the beds there's this wallpaper, I See You by Cavern Home—it's a wallpaper you can create faces on, so the kids are encouraged to draw on the walls." The bedding textile is from Studio Four NYC.
The guest wing includes a bunk room with eight beds located opposite the bunk bathroom.
Bunk beds, cleverly built into the cedar millwork, face the lake.
"By placing the twin bed in the back corner, taking up some of the space by the previous bathroom, we were able to fit in a slimmed-down twin," explains Kerri. "Underneath the bed is a full-height base cabinet for clothing, and at the foot of the bed is another base cabinet that is accessed through the bathroom."
The bunk room is perfect for when weekend guests have children.
Tom Kundig designed custom pieces of furniture to define each space throughout the apartment—such as these bespoke bunk beds in the children's room that are both playful and creative.
Within the hut, the architects have utilized every inch of available space, including incorporating secret cubby holes into the children's bunkbeds.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
Certain rooms have bunk beds to accommodate groups or families.
Plenty of sitting areas can be found in the Joni cabin, which comfortably sleeps three guests. A wood-and-glass railing along the bunk bed ensures natural light isn't blocked by the loft area, and allows a warm summer breeze to circulate.
The Share Hotels Hatchi Kanazawa in Kanazawa, Japan
Bunk beds are tucked into the far end of the upper level. The flexible space can also be used as a second living room or as a games room.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
A view of the sleeping quarters from the courtyard.
The beds, closets, and bathroom nooks are all built-ins, so one space seamlessly flows to the next with a sense of uniformity.
“The overall decor was pure white with dark grey for the kid’s area to make the area feel spacious,” the couple says. “Dark wood was incorporated for a contrast accent.”
The “kids' area” in the heart of the Airstream features three bunk beds fitted with twin-size IKEA foam mattresses, built-in storage, and privacy curtains. The round cutouts reference the Airstream's rounded shape and the portholes in ships.
Guest room 7
Guest room 1
"Our conceptual approach was that of an ‘adaptive reuse,’ allowing the building to preserve its historic integrity and aesthetics while providing for the needs of modern occupants," says Balbek.
Built-in bunk beds embody the playfulness of camping.
One of the bedrooms has dorm-style beds, and the other two have ensuite bathrooms that can also be accessed from the main communal living space.
Custom, built-in bunk beds were constructed out of Baltic birch plywood, which stand out against the dark cork floors. Each bed includes a sconce for reading, along with built-in storage. In the bunk room, a sliding partition that opens to the adjacent catwalk adds a sense of whimsy.
There are four bunks for the kids' sleeping area, fitted over the wheel wells, and a door separates the parents' bedroom at the back of the bus. The mattress is positioned over the engine, so it is high, and there is clothing storage below it, on either side of the bed, and in wall cabinets above. The couple writes on their blog: "Our bedroom has so much storage we haven't even used all of it!"
Built for multigenerational use, the Peconic House also includes a four-person bunk room on the lower floor.
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New carpeting in the bunk room.
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