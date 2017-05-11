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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bunks/lighting : track

Bedroom Bunks Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Plenty of sitting areas can be found in the Joni cabin, which comfortably sleeps three guests. A wood-and-glass railing along the bunk bed ensures natural light isn't blocked by the loft area, and allows a warm summer breeze to circulate.