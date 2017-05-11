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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bunks/furniture : lamps

Bedroom Bunks Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

Bailey better utilized the space in this bedroom by designing a built-in bunkbed and storage. There’s also a queen mattress, making it fit for a family.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
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New carpeting in the bunk room.
The media room features custom-designed bunks with Camp Wandawega for Land of Nod bedding.
The owners can access the pool in the backyard via sliding doors in the master bedroom.
The new cabins' pine interiors have been left their natural shade. Furnishings are kept to the absolute minimum to keep guests' focus on what lies outside.