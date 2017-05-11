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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bunks/floors : light hardwood

Bedroom Bunks Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A series of plywood panels separate the large common area of the cabin from the smaller private areas. They slide open to reveal the sleeping area, outfitted with custom bunk beds.
The second bedroom features bunk beds that allow the cabin to accommodate extended family holidays and gatherings.
The sleek, wood-clad downstairs bedroom includes built-in bunk beds.
A look at the dorm-like sleeping area, complete with custom bunks to accommodate six guests.
A child’s bedroom has built-ins designed by Casper and Lexie and fabricated by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
The playroom is sound-proofed and features a rainbow of color. "We built the bunks the height of the apartment allowed and customized them to maximize the fun," she says. "Behind the beds there's this wallpaper, I See You by Cavern Home—it's a wallpaper you can create faces on, so the kids are encouraged to draw on the walls." The bedding textile is from Studio Four NYC.
Certain rooms have bunk beds to accommodate groups or families.
Plenty of sitting areas can be found in the Joni cabin, which comfortably sleeps three guests. A wood-and-glass railing along the bunk bed ensures natural light isn't blocked by the loft area, and allows a warm summer breeze to circulate.
The beds, closets, and bathroom nooks are all built-ins, so one space seamlessly flows to the next with a sense of uniformity.
There are four bunks for the kids' sleeping area, fitted over the wheel wells, and a door separates the parents' bedroom at the back of the bus. The mattress is positioned over the engine, so it is high, and there is clothing storage below it, on either side of the bed, and in wall cabinets above. The couple writes on their blog: "Our bedroom has so much storage we haven't even used all of it!"
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The ladder leads to a quiet sleeping loft.
On the opposite side of the kitchen are two bunk beds that can be tucked away.
In the second building is a multi-purpose room with a fold-down bed, a kitchenette, and another sleeping area with a bathroom.
Custom bunk beds are built into one of the guest bedrooms. A circular opening is a playful addition.
With Lolipop bunk beds from Resource Furniture, the space can comfortably sleep four. Heavy red curtains pull out of the walls to enclose each room for maximum privacy and sound control.
Storage within built-in bed bunk
Master Guest Suite
Master Guest Suite